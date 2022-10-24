Scotland makes hydrogen key plank of net-zero strategy

Scotland is planning a hydrogen revolution to help it meet net-zero targets, its energy secretary said on Monday.

Michael Matheson said the fuel-cell technology represented the "greatest opportunity since oil and gas" and could be "at the centre of the economy".

The Scottish Government in 2021 publishing a draft hydrogen plan setting out how to achieve five gigawatts of installed production capacity by 2030 – rising to 25 gigawatts by 2045.

Mr Matheson will travel to Brussels where he will promote this message during European Hydrogen Week.

“[Hydrogen] will play a key role in delivering net zero in industrial and heavy transport use and in the domestic economy, potentially heating our homes and buildings — and there is significant export potential,” he said.

“The recently published economy prospectus paper for an independent Scotland sets out how we would put renewable energies, such as hydrogen, at the centre of the economy."

If Mr Matheson's party achieves its raison d'etre of an independent Scotland, then maximising revenue from its natural energy supplies could help smooth the economic transition.

“Scotland is an energy-rich country, becoming independent would give us the powers and levers to reform the energy market and ensure a stronger, more resilient supply with lower costs," he said.

“European Hydrogen Week is an excellent opportunity to showcase everything Scotland has to offer and to work closely with our European partners on the key issues we must collectively address to realise the full potential of hydrogen as part of the green energy transition.”