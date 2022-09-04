Abu Dhabi to showcase hydrogen and low-carbon energy solutions at Gastech

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy will showcase hydrogen, natural gas and low-carbon energy solutions at major global energy conference, Gastech, which will take place in Milan, Italy, this year.

The event, which was held in the UAE last year, is expected to attract approximately 38,000 delegates, including chief executives, ministers and energy professionals from more than 60 countries, when it runs from September 5-8.

The DoE delegation at the event will outline how they are supporting the UAE's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in statement on Sunday.

Delegates from the entity will explore trade and export opportunities and facilitate future energy-related contracts for Abu Dhabi, the statement said.

Officials will also seek to understand evolving global energy requirements and identify how the emirate can offer supply and demand related assistance to its partners.

“Our attendance at the 50th edition of Gastech will enable us to showcase the initiatives we have implemented to support the future of clean energy and sustainable living in Abu Dhabi,” said Awaidha Al Marar, chairman of the DoE.

“This is an … opportunity to demonstrate how the DoE is deploying renewable resources and nuclear power to reduce fossil fuel dependence while learning more about how our global partners are harnessing the potential of natural gas, hydrogen and low-carbon alternatives in their own nations.”

DoE delegates will also seek insights into how the international community is using legislation, investment, research and development to cultivate new low-carbon energy technologies and solutions.

The UAE was the first country in the region to commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and plans to increase the contribution of clean energy sources from 25 per cent to 50 per cent and reduce its power generation carbon footprint by 70 per cent by then.

The country plans to invest Dh600bn in clean energy projects as part of its net-zero 2050 strategy.

The UAE has also undertaken several efforts to increase green investments as it prepares to host the Cop28 gathering in 2023. It has committed $400 million to enable the transition to clean energy for developing nations.

“The DoE’s participation in events such as Gastech 2022 will further reinforce the UAE’s commitment to sustainability while accelerating the global community’s decarbonisation journey,” the statement said.