Acwa Power’s Q2 profit jumps 27% as revenue climbs amid new projects

Riyadh-based utility developer Acwa Power reported a 27 per cent increase in second-quarter profit on the back of higher operating income and revenue, as the company continues to sign new projects.

Net profit after zakat and tax attributable to equity holders of the parent for the three months to the end of June climbed to nearly 389.9 million Saudi riyals ($104m) compared with 307.8m riyals during the same period last year, Acwa Power said on Thursday in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

Operating income during the period rose more than 2 per cent to 642m riyals, while revenue grew more than 3 per cent to 1.29 billion riyals.

The company recorded higher profit due to an "increase in the share of net income from equity accounted investees mainly on account of new projects that commenced operations subsequent to June 30, 2021", Acwa Power said.

Share in net income from of equity accounted investees during the period jumped 19 per cent to 169.6m riyals, according to the statement.

Impairment loss and other expenses dropped 46 per cent to 35.8m riyals.

Other income rose to 95.4m riyals in the second quarter compared with 15.6m riyals during the same period last year, helping the company to boost profits.

Zakat and tax charge, on the other hand, increased during the reporting period.

Acwa Power operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and South-East Asia. It has a portfolio of 67 assets with a total investment of $66.5bn, producing 42.7 gigawatts of power and 6.4 million cubic metres per day of desalinated water.

More to follow ...