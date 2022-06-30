Tunisia taps into strategic reserves to meet domestic demand for petroleum products

Tunisia has started using its strategic reserves of petroleum products as it faces a "weekly war" to meet local demand amid the country's worst economic and financial crisis exacerbated by a rise in global energy and commodities prices.

The North African country is trying to maintain the domestic supply through the petroleum products reserve to bridge the shortfall, Rachid Ben Dali, director general of the Hydrocarbons Department at the Ministry of Energy told the state news Tunis Afrique Presse on Wednesday.

"This situation is very delicate and represents a weekly war," Mr Ben Dali said, referring to the scarcity of oil supplies.

The state treasury is under pressure due to its current financial situation, he added.

Tunisia isf acing mounting debt, widening fiscal deficit and spiralling inflation and is in the grip of political turmoil.

It is seeking $4 billion in assistance from the International Monetary Fund to help it steer its economy. The lender earlier this month said it was ready to engage in discussions with Tunisia, but that it needed to institute reforms that have been derailed by political instability.

The country, facing a steep rise in food prices, has even struggled to pay for grain imports. The World Bank this week approved a $130 million loan to Tunisia to help the country pay for wheat imports and to buy barley for livestock.

Mr Ben Dali said that the current consumption of petroleum products in the country is about 90,000 barrels per day, while the production capacity of the Tunisian Company for Refining Industries is 32,000 bpd. The estimated shortfall of 58,000 barrels per day is being covered by supply from strategic reserves.

Tunisian laws on petroleum products require operators to build, hold and maintain reserve stocks for 60 days for petroleum products — gas and gasoline — and 30 days for other products, he added.

Tunisians shop at Halfaouine market near central Tunis. The country is facing a steep rise in food prices. AFP

"Because of the significant international demand for petroleum products, the sellers of these materials are currently requesting immediate payment … despite the country's financial situation," he said.

That political instability and deteriorating economy led Fitch Ratings to cut Tunisia’s rating in March to “CCC”, from “B-", seven notches below investment grade and on par with El Salvador and Ethiopia.

The rating downgrade denotes a very high level of default risk relative to other issuers or obligations, mainly due to heightened fiscal and external liquidity threats.

Tunisia’s economic outlook remains highly uncertain as the economic rebound in 2021 was relatively moderate.

The IMF projects Tunisia's economy to grow 2.2 per cent this year and inflation to rise to 7.7 per cent. The World Bank estimates GDP growth of 3 per cent this year.

Tunisia’s government debt rose to 79.2 per cent of GDP in 2021, according to government estimates, lower than the 85.6 per cent initially projected in the 2021 budget.

However, the debt trajectory moving forward is less favourable, given the expected widening of the deficit in 2022 and worsening of the real growth interest rate differential,” according to a Tellimer Research, which is forecasting a sharp increase in central government debt to about 90 per cent of GDP this year.