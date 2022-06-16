Nationwide strike over economy to bring Tunisia's public sector to a halt

Tens of thousands of Tunisian public sector workers will walk off the job on Thursday in a nationwide strike to demand an increase in wages and to oppose proposed spending cuts and privatisation as the country faces an economic crisis.

The strike, called by the powerful Tunisian General Labour Union, or UGTT, will shutter public administrations, halt public transport and ground flights at the Tunis-Carthage International Airport.

Workers in 159 state institutions and public companies are expected to strike, demanding “immediate negotiations to restore Tunisians’ purchasing power”.

For Aymen Dridi, a maintenance technician for the Ministry of Education, that decline in purchasing power is at the heart of his decision support for strike. He says the 7.5 per cent inflation rate and increases in the price of staples such as milk, sugar, bread and coffee have hit his family hard.

“Why do I work? To get a salary,” he said. “But if my salary doesn't cover even the basics, why am I working at all?”

The government has condemned the strike. Minister of Employment Nasreddine Nisibi said in a statement that the government "respects the right to strike, but will requisition workers" if necessary to keep a minimum level of service for the public.

The UGTT has rejected the government’s economic reform plan, released earlier this month, which forms the basis of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a $4 billion loan package that could keep the country from defaulting.

Strident cuts to the public wage bill — which the country struggles to pay — phasing out subsidies on fuel and food staples, and the privatisation of state companies are all included in the plan, the publication of which IMF spokesman Gerry Rice welcomed in a recent statement.

“We want to be a strong partner for Tunisia,” Mr Rice said, confirming that the Fund was in technical discussions with Tunisia on securing the loan.

An IMF delegation will meet President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najila Bouden next week.

But without the support of the UGTT, which, with more than a million members, is one of the most powerful political forces in the country, such economic reforms are likely to fail.

In a recent report, Fitch Ratings said that “passing political and economic reforms without the UGTT’s backing would be challenging”, but that “union buy-in would strengthen the credibility of an economic reform programme and substantially increase the likelihood of an IMF funding arrangement”.

The strike also comes as the union continues to be at loggerheads with Mr Saied over political reforms, including the ongoing rewrite of the country's historic 2014 constitution.

The union has boycotted the national dialogue set up by Mr Saied and refused to participate in the social and economic affairs subcommittee drafting the new constitution, saying it is a sham process meant to rubber stamp the president's ideas.

Noureddine Taboubi, secretary general of the UGTT, said in a recent statement he refuses to be a “false witness” to a process that does not reflect the will of the people.

Mr Dridi, the maintenance technician, said he understood the strike is as much about politics as it is about the economy.

“The strike demands have been issues for years, but the union has decided to call a strike now because they feel they've not been given leeway to participate in the reform process the way they ought to.”

Still, he hoped the strike does not bring backlash against low-wage public workers such as himself.

“There is a chance they could cut our wages and I don't know what I'd do if that is the case,” he said.