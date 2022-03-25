Adnoc Distribution shareholders approve $350m dividend as company set for growth

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, is set for growth in both domestic and international markets and remains on track to achieve a minimum of $1bn in earnings by 2023.

The company’s shareholders have approved the second-half dividend payment of Dh1.285 billion ($350 million), bringing its total dividend paid for 2021 financial year to Dh2.57bn, the company said in statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Adnoc Distribution will continue with its policy of paying a minimum of Dh2.57bn dividend for 2022 and a yearly pay out equal to at least 75 per cent of distributable profits from 2023 onwards.

The company's “resilient growth and solid outlook”, have enabled the progressive dividend policy for investors and it remains confident in “delivering its strategic commitments and sustainable returns for its shareholders”, it said.

Positive growth outlook and earnings momentum in both fuel and non-fuel businesses is expected to accelerate in 2022 and beyond and the company remains on track to hit its target of achieving minimum of $1bn in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by next year.

“Adnoc Distribution is well positioned to grow its earnings amid economic recovery and driven by our expansion in domestic and international markets, while continuing to explore new opportunities to accelerate growth,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, chairman of Adnoc Distribution, told shareholders at the company's general assembly meeting.

“The company remains committed to pursuing its expansion plans, locally and internationally," Dr Al jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, said.

Adnoc Distribution plans to open 60 to 80 new stations this year, including 20 to 30 in the UAE and 40 to 50 new stations in international markets.

The company had a network of 462 service stations and 346 convenience stores across the UAE as of December 31, 2021. It has 10 stations in various stages of execution in the strategic market of Dubai, with an additional pipeline of 10 more stations approved for further development, it said in February.

Adnoc Distribution also aims to boost its presence in Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy. There are currently 40 Adnoc service stations operating in the kingdom.

The company, which was included in the FTSE Emerging Markets Index in September last year, reported a 50 per cent surge in its fourth-quarter revenue to Dh6.2bn. Its full year revenue rose 30 per cent to about Dh21bn.

A recovery in fuel volumes in the fourth quarter pushed 2021 net profit to Dh2.2bn and its Ebitda to Dh3.1bn, as the UAE continued to recover from the pandemic-driven slowdown.

“Our business landscape is fundamentally shifting, and Adnoc Distribution is leading this fuel retail transformation,” Dr Al Jaber said.

The company is “constantly innovating” to further reduce the carbon intensity of its operations and provide a diversified energy mix to customers.

“We understand that consumers want greater convenience, and exceptional service, brought through digital innovation and a commitment to delivering balanced economic growth with environmental responsibility,” he added.