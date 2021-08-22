Adnoc Distribution to be included in FTSE Emerging Markets Index

Earlier this month, Adnoc Distribution reported a 2.1% increase in second-quarter net income as revenue climbed, supported by higher fuel volumes and cost efficiencies. Antonie Robertson / The National

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel retailer, will be included in the FTSE Emerging Markets Index as of the close of business on September 16, 2021, the company said on Sunday.

Its inclusion, which comes after it was added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index last year, is subject to final confirmation by the FTSE on September 6, Adnoc Distribution said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, or ADX, where its shares are traded.

"Following the inclusion of Adnoc Distribution in the MSCI EM Index in May 2021, the FTSE EM Index marks another important milestone in Adnoc Distribution’s successful equity story," said Bader Al Lamki, Adnoc Distribution chief executive.

The move is testament to "the company’s growth story and its strong standing within the fuel retail sector", he added.

The FTSE Emerging Markets Index is an international equity index that tracks stocks from emerging markets globally and includes large and mid-cap securities.

Adnoc Distribution's inclusion is set to attract more foreign investors to the company's stock and diversify its shareholder base.

"Our continued focus is to provide modern fuel retail convenience to customers, deliver on our ambitious strategy and build long-term shareholder value through the next phase of our expansion,” Mr Al Lamki said.

Adnoc Distribution, which listed 10 per cent of its shares on the ADX in 2017, doubled the amount of its free-floating stock to 20 per cent last September following a block placement of 1.25 billion shares, valued at $1 billion, with institutional investors.

At the time, the company said the transaction – the largest block placement of a publicly listed GCC company – helped to diversify its shareholder base and allowed for greater liquidity of its shares on the ADX.

In May, Adnoc said it had successfully raised $1.64bn through the sale of new shares and issuance of exchangeable bonds in Adnoc Distribution.

The company offered 375 million shares, equal to 3 per cent of its share capital, and a three-year unsecured bond that could be exchanged for a further 7 per cent of shares, subject to certain conditions.

The placement of additional shares will leave the Adnoc Group with a 70 per cent interest in its fuel distribution arm.

Earlier this month, Adnoc Distribution reported a 2.1 per cent increase in second-quarter net income as revenue climbed, supported by higher fuel volumes and cost efficiencies.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June rose to Dh521 million ($141.96m).

The biog Name: Mariam Ketait Emirate: Dubai Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

