Tabreed’s 2021 profit jumps on higher revenue

The National Central Cooling Company, better known as Tabreed, reported a 6 per cent increase in its 2021 profit on the back of higher revenue.

The total profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the full year climbed to Dh585 million ($159m), Tabreed said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded. Revenue jumped 12 per cent annually to Dh1.95 billion.

The company's board recommend a dividend of 12.0 fils per share, to be paid 50 per cent in cash and 50 per cent through a bonus share issue of 1 share for every 40 shares held.

“Our prudent, strategy-led investment programmes continually produce numbers that prove Tabreed is on the right track, with sustainability at the core of our operations and financial outlook,” Khaled Al Qubaisi, Tabreed’s chairman said.

Last year, Tabreed formed a new holding company with World Bank's IFC whereby Tabreed India will be transferred to a new, Singapore incorporated company that is 75 per cent owned by Tabreed and 25 per cent by the IFC.

The company will invest in projects of up to about $400 million over the next five years, targeting a portfolio of approximately 100,000 refrigeration tonnes across India.

