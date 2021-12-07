Adnoc Distribution expands LPG delivery service to support customers

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, is expanding its LPG delivery service in Abu Dhabi to support customers and deliver LPG cylinders within an hour of ordering through its app.

The company added 30 new lorries to its existing fleet of 17 to supply cylinders to customers faster, the company said on Tuesday.

“We understand that convenience is critical for our customers, and the expansion of and enhanced digitisation of our LPG delivery service aims to provide this greater level of accessibility of our products and services,” said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.

Customers can place an order through the Adnoc Distribution app, which has a number of features, including live tracking through delivery as well as a payment option for the service.

Last year, Adnoc Distribution also launched its Adnoc Oasis online delivery service that allows customers to order products from shops across the UAE and have delivered them directly to their door through Talabat and Carriage.

Adnoc Distribution had 459 fuel stations across the UAE at the end of September, with 31 stations in Dubai contributing to incremental volumes.

“Everything we do is looked at through a digital lens to ensure that we are creating the most enhanced, seamless experiences for our customers,” Mr Al Lamki said.

The company has also received clearance to acquire 35 stations in Saudi Arabia, with 10 new stations added to the network as of November 8. It is set to open up to 45 stations in the kingdom this year.

Last month, the company opened Abu Dhabi's first "walk out" Oasis convenience shop.

Located in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Khalifa Energy Complex, the new shop offers a cashless and contactless payment system and an artificial intelligence-driven shopping environment.