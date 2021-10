Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), the Middle East's biggest petrochemicals firm, reported a five-fold increase in third-quarter net profit on the back of higher average selling prices.

Net profit for the three months to the end of September surged to 5.59 billion Saudi riyals ($1.5bn) the company said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares trade. Revenue rose 29.3 per cent to 43.7bn riyals during the period.

More to follow ...