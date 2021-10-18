Brent breaches $85 amid ongoing energy crunch

Brent, the international benchmark under which two-thirds of global oil trades under, rose above $85 per barrel at the start of trading session on Monday, amid continued energy shortages in Europe, China and the rest of Asia.

The benchmark was trading 0.70 per cent higher at $85.45 per barrel at 1.47pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, was up 1.17 per cent at $83.24 per barrel.

The benchmarks were lifted by a rally in Hong Kong coal futures, which surged 9 per cent on Monday.

"With no signs of the China energy crunch alleviating soon, and with the rest of Northern Asia and Europe competing for scarce energy supplies, particularly gas, the price environment for oil remains constructive," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at Oanda.

Prices are expected to remain elevated amid a cautious approach by Opec+, which has so far stayed the course on its oil policy. The group, which is led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has not succumbed to US pressures to increase production levels to ease the pressure on consumers.

The group has so far continued to incrementally add 400,000 barrels per day as part of plans to add 2 million bpd back to the markets by the end of the year.

However, demand is expected to keep rising amid an ongoing recovery in several parts of the world, which is expected to fuel the rally in prices.

"Recovering demand across Asia as Covid-19 restrictions are unwound has spurred a fresh wave of import demand, including from India amid ongoing refinery works," Energy Aspects said in a note.

"The slump in Chinese exports means Asia’s refiners will have to raise runs to fill the gap, but this likely will not materialise until November after autumn turnarounds."