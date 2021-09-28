Saudi Arabia's SIIG and Petrochem in merger talks

Under the transaction plan, SIIG will acquire shares of Petrochem that it does not already own

A petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia. SIIG and Petrochem started merger talks last year in a bid to create a stronger entity with 35.6 billion Saudi riyals in assets. AP Photo

Mary Sophia
Sep 28, 2021

Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem) to assess the feasibility of a potential merger of the two companies.

The transaction will be implemented through a share exchange offer by SIIG to acquire shares of Petrochem that it does not already own, the companies said in separate statements on Tuesday to the Tadawul stock exchange, where their shares are traded. SIIG already controls a 50 per cent stake in Petrochem.

Petrochem's shareholders will receive 1.27 shares in SIIG in exchange for each share they own if the transaction is approved.

"It should be noted that the MoU does not constitute a binding agreement, as the implementation of the transaction is subject to the two companies agreeing on a final binding agreement that determines the terms and conditions of the transaction," SIIG said.

The final binding agreement is further subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said.

Read More
Indian chemicals company to set up downstream joint venture in Saudi Arabia
Maersk to establish petchems logistics hub in Saudi Arabia

Petrochemical producers in the Middle East have increasingly sought to consolidate over the past few years in an effort to gain scale amid market headwinds. A fall in oil prices, reduced demand and the impact of the pandemic have further pressured bottom lines.

In 2019, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) fully acquired the Saudi Sahara Petrochemical in a multi-billion dollar deal. Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producing company, also took a majority stake in the Middle East’s biggest petrochemicals producer, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation in the same year for $69.1bn.

SIIG and Petrochem had started merger talks last year in a bid to create a stronger entity with 35.6 billion Saudi riyals ($9.4bn) in assets.

If the deal with SIIG goes through, Petrochem's shares will be delisted from the Tadawul and the company will be a wholly owned unit of SIIG.

Petrochem appointed GIB Capital as its financial adviser, while HSBC is advising SIIG on the proposed transaction.

SIIG also owns a 50 per cent stake in both Saudi Chevron Phillips Company and Jubail Chevron Phillips Company.

Petrochem, which is based in Riyadh, has a 65 per cent stake in Saudi Polymers, which produces petrochemical products.

Updated: September 28th 2021, 10:24 AM
BusinessEnergySaudi ArabiaPetrochemicals Manufacturers
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia's SIIG and Petrochem in merger talks
Saudi Arabia's SIIG and Petrochem in merger talks
An image that illustrates this article Dana Gas awarded $607.5m in case against Iran's state oil producer
Dana Gas awarded $607.5m in case against Iran's state oil producer
An image that illustrates this article Explainer: What is causing China's power shortage?
Explainer: What is causing China's power shortage?
An image that illustrates this article Oil tops $80 per barrel to reach three-year high
Oil tops $80 per barrel to reach three-year high