Oil set for second weekly gain amid drop in inventories and weaker dollar

This comes despite Opec+'s decision to add supply and concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on energy demand

Aerial view of an oil production platform in the Gulf of Mexico with a flare of the coast of Port Fourchon,Louisiana's southernmost port, where land loss due to coastal erosion is estimated to be more than the size of footaball field every hour. (Photo by Julie Dermansky/Corbis via Getty Images)

Oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico are trying to bring output back online after Ida swept through the region. Getty Images

Bloomberg
Sep 3, 2021

Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly gain, supported by signs the global crude market is tightening and a weaker US currency.

West Texas Intermediate, which was little changed, is up 1.7 per cent since last Friday. US government data this week showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories in the run-up to the disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. The dollar has eased, making commodities, including crude, cheaper for overseas buyers.

Oil’s climb this week came even as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided to add supply and concerns lingered about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on energy demand. In its move, Opec+ cited lower crude stockpiles in developed countries and an accelerating recovery. There have been positive signs from Asia, too, with revived buying from China’s independent refiners and improved consumption in India.

Quote
The Delta wave is on its last legs and unless another nasty variant sweeps in, economic and oil demand sentiment should start looking up
Vandana Hari, founder, Vanda Insights

“There’s probably some more upside,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights. “The Delta wave is on its last legs and unless another nasty variant sweeps in, economic and oil demand sentiment should start looking up.”

In the US, oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico are still trying to bring output back online after Ida swept through the region last weekend. Among those affected, Royal Dutch Shell found damage at offshore facilities that transfer supply from its Mars assets. Exxon Mobil has tapped the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to revive production in Louisiana.

Further details on the disruption may come later on Friday when US President Joe Biden visits Louisiana to survey some of the damage. The president will meet with Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials in the state, where hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remain without electricity .

Investors, including in commodities, are also awaiting key US payrolls data for insights into the strength of the labour market recovery, which may help to influence the Federal Reserve’s plan to taper its asset-purchase programme. A weaker-than-expected reading may aid the dollar, buoying oil.

Updated: September 3rd 2021, 7:29 AM
The specs

Price: From Dh180,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 320hp @ 5,700rpm

Torque: 400Nm @ 2,200rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 9.7L / 100km

Nepotism is the name of the game

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad. 

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

At a glance

- 20,000 new jobs for Emiratis over three years

- Dh300 million set aside to train 18,000 jobseekers in new skills

- Managerial jobs in government restricted to Emiratis

- Emiratis to get priority for 160 types of job in private sector

- Portion of VAT revenues will fund more graduate programmes

- 8,000 Emirati graduates to do 6-12 month replacements in public or private sector on a Dh10,000 monthly wage - 40 per cent of which will be paid by government

