Adnoc invests $187m to expand output capacity at onshore oilfield

An aerial view of Abu Dhabi. Al Nouf oil field, which has been producing since 2005, is located 85 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi. Razan Alzayani / The National

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is investing $187 million to expand the production capacity of the Al Nouf oilfield from 160,000 bpd to 175,000 barrels per day by 2024.

The UAE, Opec's third-largest producer, plans to raise output capacity to 5 million bpd by 2030 2030 and the expansion plan at Al Nouf is part of this, Adnoc said in a statement posted on its LinkedIn page on Monday.

Adnoc awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Nouf development to Abu Dhabi-based contracting company Robt Stone.

Around 75 per cent of the value of the contract will flow back to the UAE economy as part of Adnoc's in-country value programme.

Up to 20 wells will be added to the Nouf development, which will also use enhanced oil recovery to increase output from the maturing oil field.

Al Nouf oil field, which has been producing since 2005, is located 85 kilometres south-west of Abu Dhabi.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

Results: 5pm: Baynunah Conditions (UAE bred) Dh80,000 1,400m. Winner: Al Tiryaq, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Abdullah Al Hammadi (trainer). 5.30pm: Al Zahra Handicap (rated 0-45) Dh 80,000 1,400m: Winner: Fahadd, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi. 6pm: Al Ras Al Akhdar Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m. Winner: Jaahiz, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Al Reem Island Handicap Dh90,000 1,600m. Winner: AF Al Jahed, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 7pm: Al Khubairah Handicap (TB) 100,000 2,200m. Winner: Empoli, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh80,000 2,200m. Winner: Shivan OA, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi.

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

How Sputnik V works

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

