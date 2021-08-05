Sabic: 'on course and confident' as it swings to profit on higher prices, Aramco synergies

Sabic also declared impairment provisions relating to some capital assets amounting to 1.18bn Saudi riyals in the second quarter. AFP

Sabic, the Middle East's largest petrochemicals company, swung to profit in Q2 earning 7.64 billion Saudi riyals ($2bn) after posting a 2.22bn Saudi riyals loss in the same period last year, amid higher selling prices, and is on course and confident about its future performance, its vice chairman and chief executive has said.

The second-quarter profit beat the average 6.1bn riyals forecast of six analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the three months ending in June rose 72.2 per cent to reach 42.42bn Saudi riyals, compared with the same period last year, Sabic said in a regulatory filing to Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares trade.

“Sabic’s financial performance in the second quarter was strong – continuing the margin improvement seen during the first quarter of 2021," said Yousef Abdullah Al Benyan, vice chairman and chief executive of Sabic.

"This was driven by higher sales volumes and prices, supported by a rise in oil prices and a healthy supply and demand balance for most of our key products as the global economy continued its path to recovery.”

Brent crude oil prices increased by about 13 per cent in the second quarter of this year from the previous three months.

Looking ahead, Mr Al Benyan said 2021 is "on course to be a stronger year" than 2020 and demand is expected to continue to be strong in the second half of this year as the global economy rebounds.

"In the second half of 2021, we expect margins to moderate but to remain healthy as, oil prices and feedstock costs remain elevated. While, existing supply constraints ease and new supply capacity comes on line," he said.

"We remain confident about our path forward and we are making good progress towards achieving our value creation objectives with Saudi Aramco."

The company, which is majority owned by Saudi Aramco, said it remains focused on generating maximum value from synergies with the oil giant.

"Between the deal close (June 2020) and the end of Q2 2021, Sabic has achieved a synergy value of $ 230 million. Procurement was a major contributor in the value creation recorded in the second quarter of 2021. This was achieved by leveraging Sabic and Saudi Aramco purchasing power and applying warehouse and logistics optimisation methods."

