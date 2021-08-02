Saudi Aramco denies plans to mine Bitcoin

A Saudi Aramco engineer monitors the central control room of the Khurais oil field, 150 kilometers east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Aramco was responding to reports including that of a Brazilian bitcoin miner who claimed the world's third-most valuable company was interested in crypto mining. AP Photo

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-exporting company, has denied reports that it is interested in Bitcoin mining.

"With reference to recent reports claiming that the company will embark on Bitcoin mining activities, Aramco confirms that these claims are completely false and inaccurate," the company said on Monday.

Aramco was responding to reports, including claims made by a Brazilian Bitcoin miner, that the world's third-most valuable company was interested in cryptocurrency mining.

Bitcoin mining refers to the process required to create a digital currency, enabling new Bitcoin to enter into circulation. It requires sophisticated, high-powered computers that solve complex problems to create a single Bitcoin.

The mining of Bitcoin has become controversial despite the rise in popularity of digital currencies, as the process is highly energy-intensive and polluting to the environment.

Several countries have cracked down on Bitcoin mining, most notably China and Iran, prompting miners to look for new places to mint their digital currency.

In June, China said it was shutting down 90 per cent of its Bitcoin mines amid wider regulatory scrutiny of the digital currency.

Iran banned Bitcoin mining in June, blaming the cryptocurrency for four months of continuous power cuts in the country.

The largest cryptocurrency touched its highest level since May on July 31, trading up to $42,390.

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km