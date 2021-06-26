UAE consumers see Covid-19 affecting retail spending well into 2022, survey says

Increased vaccinations is key to restoring confidence in shopping at brick-and-mortar shops

Consumers remain cautious about spending, with their focus on essential items such as food and beverage. istockphoto.com
Consumers remain cautious about spending, with their focus on essential items such as food and beverage. istockphoto.com

Slightly under half (46 per cent) of UAE consumers expect the Covid-19 pandemic to affect retail behaviour well into next year as people focus on essential purchases, a survey by Kearney has found.

The study on consumer shopping habits said widespread vaccinations would be critical to encouraging consumers to shop in public retail spaces once more.

Another 28 per cent said protective and social distancing measures were crucial to restoring the confidence of shoppers.

Read More

E-commerce accounted for 8 per cent of the UAE’s overall retail market in 2020, according to a report by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Getty ImagesUAE retail e-commerce market value hits record $3.9bn in 2020

Mubadala-backed Tabby raises $50m in debt financing

Seventy-three per cent of consumers said they had altered their shopping habits during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the changes being more pronounced among women (81 per cent) than men (67 per cent).

Eight in 10 respondents between the ages of 30 and 45 reported that their shopping habits had changed, the highest of any age group. They were closely followed by those under 30 years (73 per cent).

“The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way consumers view health and safety measures and efforts,” said Debashish Mukherjee, partner and head of Kearney's consumer industry and retail practice in the Middle East.

“As residents adapt to the new normal, hygiene and hygiene transparency have become vital. Spending is being driven by the easing of restrictions, higher awareness of health and wellbeing and expectations of a return to the office.”

The value of the UAE’s retail e-commerce market rose 53 per cent to a record $3.9 billion in 2020, largely driven by the digital shift in consumer shopping habits amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The study, based on data from Euromonitor, said e-commerce’s retail share will grow to $8bn by 2025. This will be supported by rising income, high internet penetration, well-developed logistics, modern digital payment systems, a tech-savvy youth and strong government support, according to Dubai Chamber.

However, consumers remain cautious about shopping, with their spending preference limited to essential items such as food and beverages.

Spending on non-essential items such as clothes, bags and accessories continues to decline, the survey found.

Discretionary spending dropped by 41 per cent while 34 per cent of respondents said spending on essentials was up more than 25 per cent.

Consumers were also shown to have a marked preference for high-quality essentials. About 16 per cent of respondents upgraded to more expensive products when it comes to vegetables, fruits and meat.

However, spending on non-essentials will probably recover, with 21 per cent of respondents saying that they expect to spend more on activewear (31 per cent), workwear (30 per cent), casual wear (20 per cent), footwear (20 per cent), evening wear (17 per cent) and accessories (8 per cent) in the coming months.

“For UAE consumers, convenience is driving online purchases, with Covid-19 concerns becoming a secondary factor, indicating the sustenance of the online shift,” said Mr Mukherjee.

“However, the physical shop still plays a strong role across all categories which require the customer to touch, feel and try the product.”

Published: June 27, 2021 01:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
A new bus station has been opened at Oud Metha in Dubai by the Roads and Transport Authority that will handle 10,000 passengers. Courtesy: RTA

New metro-linked bus station opens in Dubai

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 23: The second international Libya conference convenes on June 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The conference is bringing together representatives from the UN Security Council, the new Libyan government, Turkey, as well as various North African and Middle Eastern states to assess and promote progress towards definitively ending the military conflict in Libya. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Libya unity government faces deadlock over draft constitution

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams