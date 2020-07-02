Stock futures rally as US unemployment rate falls in June

Hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in line outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims. The US economy regained 4.8 million jobs in June as businesses began to reopen nationwide, while the unemployment rate fell more than two points to 11.1%. AFP

US stock futures rallied after a better-than-estimated jobs report indicated a sharp economic rebound from the coronavirus lockdowns. Treasuries and the dollar fell.

S&P 500 contracts jumped more than 1 per cent as government data showed payrolls rose by 4.8 million in June after an upwardly revised 2.7 million gain in the prior month.

The unemployment rate fell for a second month to 11.1 per cent. Economists had forecast payrolls to rise by 3.23 million — the median in a range of 500,000 to 9 million — and an unemployment rate of 12.5 per cent.

Treasury yields climbed, while the dollar fell among most major peers. Tesla soared in premarket trading after reporting deliveries that beat the average analyst estimate.

The rebound in the US labor market accelerated as broader reopenings spurred more hiring last month, though filings for unemployment benefits remained elevated last week as coronavirus cases picked up.

Massive monetary and fiscal policy stimulus have been unleashed to support the economy during the pandemic. US daily coronavirus cases topped 50,000 for the first time with increases in major states including Florida, Texas and California.

The share of S&P 500 Index members with a 14-day relative strength index above 70 — seen by some traders as overbought -- is a little more than 1 per cent. That compares to 44 per cent at the start of June when the equity benchmark reached its highest of the pandemic era. Adding to the bull case: The index bounced off a key support level at 3,000 to start the week and remains above its 200-day moving average.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 1.3 per cent as of 8:45am New York time. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.5 per cent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.4 per cent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.3 per cent. The euro gained 0.3 per cent to $1.129. The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.52 per dollar.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased two basis points to 0.70 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to -0.40 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 0.212 per cent.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed 0.4 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.2 per cent to $40.29 a barrel. Gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,775.20 an ounce, the lowest in a week.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

