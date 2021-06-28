Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative summit to be held in October

The fifth edition of the event will be held under the theme 'Invest in Humanity' this year

World leaders, experts and innovators are expected to attend the fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh from October 26 to 28. AFP  
World leaders, experts and innovators are expected to attend the fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh from October 26 to 28. AFP  

Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative Institute will gather policy makers, leaders and experts from across the world in October to assess the best ways to chart a recovery post the pandemic and to create new investment opportunities in different sectors.

The fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) will be held in the kingdom's capital from October 26 to 28 under the theme "Invest in Humanity", according to a statement from the FII Institute on Monday.

"The success of FII to date is testament to the eagerness of the private and public sectors to play an active role in addressing the issues we face as a global community,” Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the FII Institute board of trustees and governor of the Public Investment Fund, said.

“By leveraging the enormous economic opportunities that will lie ahead in the post-Covid era, we will also catalyse the changes needed to achieve an equitable, prosperous future for all”.

The fourth edition of the event was held in a hybrid format in January this year under the theme “The Neo Renaissance” and was attended by more than 140 global leaders from finance, technology and government sectors.

Read More

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking at the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative. Courtesy FII InstituteAramco may have second IPO and boost sovereign fund assets to $1.1tn, Crown Prince says

Saudi Arabia's PIF calls for sustainable investing to redesign global economy

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s minister of energy; Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive of energy giant Total, were among those who spoke during the event.

"As the world acknowledges the need for sustainable change, investors and leaders are looking for the right avenues to contribute in a way that creates both value and impact,” FII Institute chief executive Richard Attias said.

“The Neo-Renaissance of the global economy, which we explored in January during the fourth edition of FII, is now emerging and the FII fifth anniversary edition will be a unique call to action."

The event has been the kingdom’s way of showcasing investment opportunities for global investors during the past three years.

The FII Institute is a think tank-cum-foundation set up as a non-profit body to support the development of technologies to address some of the world's biggest social and environmental challenges.

Its board includes Mr Al Rumayyan, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US Princess Reema Bint Bandar, Emaar Properties managing director Mohamed Alabbar and former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi.

Published: June 28, 2021 02:34 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
Now United members Bailey May, left, and Nour Ardakani prepare for the group's show in Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How Louvre Abu Dhabi inspired Now United’s new concert: 'We have similar values'

Music
From left: Tamer Hosny, Myriam Fares, Assala and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations. Wam, Getty Images, Mawazine Festival

Eid Al Adha concerts in Abu Dhabi: Tamer Hosny, Hussain Al Jassmi and more

On Stage
India hosted the last edition of the T20 World Cup, which was won by the West Indies. Reuters

T20 World Cup to be moved to UAE over coronavirus situation in India

Cricket
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams