Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative summit to be held in October

Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative Institute will gather policy makers, leaders and experts from across the world in October to assess the best ways to chart a recovery post the pandemic and to create new investment opportunities in different sectors.

The fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) will be held in the kingdom's capital from October 26 to 28 under the theme "Invest in Humanity", according to a statement from the FII Institute on Monday.

"The success of FII to date is testament to the eagerness of the private and public sectors to play an active role in addressing the issues we face as a global community,” Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the FII Institute board of trustees and governor of the Public Investment Fund, said.

“By leveraging the enormous economic opportunities that will lie ahead in the post-Covid era, we will also catalyse the changes needed to achieve an equitable, prosperous future for all”.

The fourth edition of the event was held in a hybrid format in January this year under the theme “The Neo Renaissance” and was attended by more than 140 global leaders from finance, technology and government sectors.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s minister of energy; Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive of energy giant Total, were among those who spoke during the event.

"As the world acknowledges the need for sustainable change, investors and leaders are looking for the right avenues to contribute in a way that creates both value and impact,” FII Institute chief executive Richard Attias said.

“The Neo-Renaissance of the global economy, which we explored in January during the fourth edition of FII, is now emerging and the FII fifth anniversary edition will be a unique call to action."

The event has been the kingdom’s way of showcasing investment opportunities for global investors during the past three years.

The FII Institute is a think tank-cum-foundation set up as a non-profit body to support the development of technologies to address some of the world's biggest social and environmental challenges.

Its board includes Mr Al Rumayyan, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US Princess Reema Bint Bandar, Emaar Properties managing director Mohamed Alabbar and former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi.