Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative conference to be held in October

Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative Institute will gather policymakers, leaders and experts from across the world in October to assess the best ways to chart a recovery after the pandemic and to create new investment opportunities in different sectors.

The fifth Future Investment Initiative will be held in the kingdom's capital, Riyadh, from October 26 to October 28 under the theme "Invest in Humanity", the FII Institute said on Monday.

"The success of FII to date is testament to the eagerness of the private and public sectors to play an active role in addressing the issues we face as a global community,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the FII Institute board of trustees and governor of the Public Investment Fund .

“By leveraging the enormous economic opportunities that will lie ahead in the post-Covid era, we will also catalyse the changes needed to achieve an equitable, prosperous future for all”.

The fourth FII event was held in a hybrid format in January this year under the theme “The Neo Renaissance” and was attended by more than 140 global leaders from the finance, technology and government sectors.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman ; Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Total's chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne were among those who spoke during the event.

"As the world acknowledges the need for sustainable change, investors and leaders are looking for the right avenues to contribute in a way that creates both value and impact,” FII Institute chief executive Richard Attias said.

“The neo-renaissance of the global economy, which we explored in January during the fourth edition of FII, is now emerging and the FII fifth anniversary edition will be a unique call to action."

The event has been the kingdom’s way of showcasing investment opportunities for global investors during the past three years.

The FII Institute is a think tank and foundation set up as a non-profit body to support the development of technology to address some of the world's biggest social and environmental challenges.

Its board includes Mr Al Rumayyan, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US Princess Reema Bint Bandar, Emaar Properties managing director Mohamed Alabbar and former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi.