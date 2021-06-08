OECD unemployment rate rose slightly in April to 6.6%

Despite a more positive economic outlook, the jobless rate remains 1.3 per cent above pre-pandemic level

A hiring sign is seen at the Burger Boy restaurant in Kentucky, US. While OECD unemployment is lower than the April 2020 peak, this largely reflects the return of temporary laid-off workers in the US and Canada, where they are recorded as unemployed. Reuters
A hiring sign is seen at the Burger Boy restaurant in Kentucky, US. While OECD unemployment is lower than the April 2020 peak, this largely reflects the return of temporary laid-off workers in the US and Canada, where they are recorded as unemployed. Reuters

The unemployment rate in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries increased slightly in April to 6.6 per cent from 6.5 per cent in March, the first monthly increase since the April 2020 peak.

The total number of unemployed workers across the OECD area, which includes eurozone countries as well as the US, Australia, Japan and the UK, among others, rose by 0.7 million to reach 43.8 million in April, despite the global economy slowly recovering from the Covid-19 crisis as the vaccination drive ramps up.

Read More

The WEF says policymakers must ensure they build back on a much broader and more inclusive basis. ReutersWorld Economic Forum: Leaders must ensure global post-pandemic economy benefits all

While unemployment is down from the 8.8 per cent figure recorded in April last year, the OECD said “some care is needed in interpreting the fall in the OECD area unemployment rate compared to the April 2020 peak”.

“This largely reflects the return of temporary laid-off workers in the US and Canada, where they are recorded as unemployed,” the OECD said.

The jobless rate in April remained 1.3 per cent above the rate recorded in February last year, before the pandemic affected the labour market.

Meanwhile, in the eurozone, a marginal decline in the unemployment rate to 8 per cent was recorded, from 8.1 per cent in March, but that is still 0.7 per cent above its pre-pandemic level.

Outside Europe, the unemployment rate increased in several countries, rising 1.2 per cent in Colombia to 15 per cent, by 0.6 per cent in Canada and Mexico to 8.1 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively, and by 0.1 per cent in the US to 6.1 per cent.

“More recent data show that the unemployment rate increased marginally in Canada to 8.2 per cent while it fell by 0.3 percentage points in the US to 5.8 per cent in May 2021,” the OECD said.

In April, the International Monetary Fund raised its global economic forecast for the second time this year, thanks to the faster-than-expected Covid-19 vaccination drive, as well as fiscal and monetary support provided by governments and central banks.

The global economy is now set to grow 6 per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5.5 per cent, the Washington-based lender said in its latest World Economic Outlook. However, it warned policymakers about an uneven recovery as richer countries rebound faster from the crisis.

Published: June 8, 2021 02:00 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Sunseekers enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach. Reuters 

UK holidaymakers told to stay at home this summer in blow to expanded green list

Europe
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A migrant is escorted by a Border Force officer after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat. AP

UK tough talk on migrants falls flat as Europe refuses to help

Europe
An Amazon logo at the company's headquarters in Turin, Italy. Wealthy nations want to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to move profits to low-tax offshore havens. Getty Images

G7 global tax plan: low-tax countries could exploit loopholes to escape 15% levy

Economy
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams