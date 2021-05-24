Number of new business licences issued in Dubai climbs 19% in first quarter

Dubai's government has provided Dh7.1 billion worth of stimulus measures since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jeff Topping / The National

There were 15,475 new business licences issued in Dubai in the first quarter, a 19 per cent increase on the same period last year, Dubai's Department of Economic Development said.

The increase "highlights the resilience of the business environment of Dubai and the emirate's economic competitiveness", the Dubai government media office said on Monday.

Of those licences, 58 per cent were for professional services and 41 per cent were for commercial activities, figures from the department's Business Registration and Licensing arm show.

The remainder were for tourism or industrial activities.

In total, 99,887 business registration and licensing transactions were completed in the first quarter, an 8 per cent increase on last year.

There were 38,090 licence renewals, a 4 per cent increase on last year.

There were also 17,397 trade name reservations, 13,914 initial approvals and 3,077 commercial permits issued.

Business conditions in Dubai's non-oil economy have been picking up in recent months, with IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index for the emirate rising to 53.5 in April, from 51 in March.

A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion and one below shows contraction.

Dubai, the commercial and the tourism centre of the Middle East, has provided Dh7.1 billion ($1.93bn) worth of stimulus measures such as fee waivers and reductions since the onset of Covid-19 to soften the economic blow.

It has also introduced remote work visas aimed at allowing people who can work from anywhere to operate from the emirate.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

The Bio Hometown: Bogota, Colombia

Favourite place to relax in UAE: the desert around Al Mleiha in Sharjah or the eastern mangroves in Abu Dhabi

The one book everyone should read: 100 Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It will make your mind fly

Favourite documentary: Chasing Coral by Jeff Orlowski. It's a good reality check about one of the most valued ecosystems for humanity

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

