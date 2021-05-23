UAE's finance ministry and Dubai SME sign agreement to support small businesses

The entities will encourage SMEs to join the Federal Supplier Register that will enable them to participate in government tenders

The UAE Ministry of Finance has partnered with Dubai SME to support small and medium-sized businesses. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sarmad Khan
May 23, 2021

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance is teaming up with Dubai SME, a Dubai Department of Economic Development agency, to support entrepreneurs and small and medium sized-enterprises in the country.

The ministry has signed a preliminary agreement with Dubai SME – the government body tasked with the development of the SME sector in the emirate – to register smaller business in the Federal Supplier Register. This will allow them to participate in government tenders, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry of Finance is keen to “support and empower entrepreneurs and pave the way for SMEs to contribute to the national economy”, Mariam Al Amiri, undersecretary for the Financial Management Sector at the MoF said. The ministry has devised policies and procedures to “stimulate the economy and support the business sector in the country”, she said.

Read More
UAE extends Dh420m worth of trade credit support to SMEs in 2020
Etihad Credit Insurance supports UAE companies with more than Dh2.28bn of credit guarantees

The SME sector in the UAE accounted for about 94 per cent of total companies and employed more than 86 per cent of the private sector workforce at the end of 2019, according to Ministry of Economy data. In Dubai, SMEs accounted for 95 per cent of companies, employed 42 per cent of the workforce and contributed 40 per cent of the emirate's gross domestic product.

Supporting the SME sector is among the top priorities at both federal and emirate levels. Dubai has rolled out several initiatives last year to soften the impact of the pandemic on small businesses. The federal government has also ensured access to financing for smaller enterprises.

Etihad Credit Insurance extended Dh420 million ($114.3m) worth of trade credit to SMEs in the first 11 months of 2020 to help companies protect liquidity amid the pandemic-driven slowdown. In March, ECI also teamed up with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to shore up the export capabilities of small businesses.

Dubai SME said it will encourage companies to secure federal accreditation and will exchange SME owners’ data with the ministry to ensure effective communication with them.

“SMEs play a vital role in the national economy’s sustainable development … [and] we are committed to enhancing the capabilities of these enterprises and enabling them to be among the fundamental components in various sectors [of the economy],” Saeed Al Marri, deputy chief executive of Dubai SME, said.

Dubai World Cup prize money

Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000
Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000
Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000
Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000
Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000
Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000
Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf –  $4,000,000
Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000
Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline

Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men.

When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards.

Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance.

Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill.

“Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s.

Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died.

“More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

THE BIO

Bio Box

Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul

Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader

Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet

Favorite food: seafood

Favorite place to travel: Lebanon

Favorite movie: Braveheart

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021

Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021.

The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution.

These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park.

“It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality.

“We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms.

“Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver.

“The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.”

Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai.

There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities.

“There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said.

“We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals.

“A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet

Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder

Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The specs

Pari

Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment

Director: Prosit Roy

Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani

Three stars

Tips to keep your car cool
  • Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
  • Park in shaded or covered areas
  • Add tint to windows
  • Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
  • Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
  • Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat
The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

