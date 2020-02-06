Jordan's $1.3bn IMF package supports kingdom's reform agenda, Fitch says

The Amman skyline. The latest IMF package for Jordan supports the country's economic reform agenda. Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel Amman

Jordan's four-year agreement with the International Monetary Fund for $1.3 billion (Dh4.8bn) of funding broadly supports its economy and reform agenda, but the country's fiscal consolidation efforts continue to face headwinds amid historically low growth, ratings agency Fitch said.

Jordan’s budget performance in 2019 that “fell short of targets” and the agreed budget for this year, underpin the kingdom's economic difficulties, Fitch said. Prior to the agreement with the Washington lender, both budgets projected a deficit of 3.9 per cent of gross domestic product.

“While we expected Jordan to negotiate a fresh and expanded IMF programme, the budget numbers are worse than our forecasts,” Fitch said. “External finances, [however], improved as expected in 2019, with reserves remaining robust.”

The preliminary agreement reached with the IMF at the end of January on a $1.3bn four-year extended fund facility (EFF) helps supports Jordan's economic growth and improve its fiscal and external finances. The kingdom's economy since 2010 has expanded at an average of 2 to 2.5 per cent. The IMF projects the economy will grow 2.1 per cent this year while inflation will remain subdued at below 1 per cent.

“The new EFF could also be subject to slow implementation and delayed disbursements, but the risk is reduced to some extent because it does not include new taxation,” Fitch said. The budget this year assumes 10 per cent growth in domestic revenue. It expects an increase of 733m Jordanian dinars (Dh3.8bn) in revenue, on the back of 4 per cent rise in nominal GDP and stronger implementation of the income tax law.

“This may prove optimistic, which would put Jordan at risk of missing its deficit target again, although the impact on the deficit may be contained by under-execution of plans for a 33 per cent rise in capex [capital expenditure],” Fitch said.

Economic growth is a priority of the new programme, which has set 3.3 per cent expansion as a medium-term target. Jordan's growth averaged 6.5 per cent in 2000-09 when external conditions, both economically and politically, were more favourable.

Jordan is trying to balance its debt obligations with economic growth to provide jobs for a fast-growing population where 40 per cent of 15 to 35-year-old are unemployed. The country, which relies of foreign grants and aid to finance its fiscal and current account deficits, imports more than 90 per cent of its energy needs, which makes it vulnerable to oil price fluctuations.

The IMF package said gradual fiscal consolidation coupled with reform initiatives will help reduce government debt. The lender called on Jordan to reform its electricity sector and refine its allocation of subsidies to households based on need.

The latest deal supersedes and expands the previous $723 million three-year EFF agreed in August 2016, under which Jordan accessed only $309m. Reforms progressed slowly in the face of public protest, which forced a change in the country’s government in 2018.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

