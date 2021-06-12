Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade grows 10% to $96.5bn in the first quarter

China remained the emirate's largest trading partner with trade value reaching Dh44bn in first quarter of 2021

Cargo containers at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai. Direct trade during the quarter rose 15 per cent year-on-year to Dh217bn. Reuters. 
Dubai’s non-oil external trade surged 10 per cent in the first quarter of this year as the emirate’s economy continued to recover on the back of its rapid vaccination programme and the government's stimulus measures.

The total foreign trade during the period reached Dh354.4 billion ($96.5bn), compared to Dh323bn recorded in the first quarter of 2020, Dubai Media office said in a statement on Saturday. It grew by 5 per cent when compared to the first three months of 2019.

Exports grew 25 per cent to Dh50.5bn while imports rose 9 per cent to Dh204.8bn. The value of re-exports climbed 5.5 per cent to Dh99bn.

“This remarkable growth will get us closer to the ambitious target of Dubai’s five-year strategy to raise the value of external trade to Dh2 trillion and consolidate its position as a bridge connecting regional and international markets by constantly enhancing its infrastructure and logistics services,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Crown Prince and chairman of emirate’s Executive Council, said.

“By hosting Expo2020 ... Dubai will make a significant contribution to the recovery of the global economy and help it move towards prosperity again.”

The economy of Dubai, the commercial and tourism hub of the Middle East, is forecast to expand 4 per cent in 2021, according to government projections released in December.

The emirate has rolled out stimulus packages worth Dh7.1bn since the outbreak of Covid-19 to support its economy and minimise the impact of the pandemic on businesses and individuals.

“Dubai recovered quickly from the repercussions of the current global crisis and has resiliently grown its trade, spurred by its strong investments and advanced technological capabilities, which enabled it to continue its global trading activities during what has been a testing time,” Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group chairman and chief executive, said.

“The impressive success of the vaccination campaign in the UAE has created high levels of global confidence in the country and helped Dubai add to its profile as the city with the world’s most favourable business environment.”

Direct trade during the quarter rose 15 per cent annually to Dh217bn, while trade through free zones jumped 2 per cent to Dh135bn, according to the latest statistics. Customs warehouse trade grew 23 per cent Dh2.3bn.

The total airborne trade climbed 15 per cent to Dh179bn, while sea trade rose 3 per cent to Dh120bn. Land trade, on the other hand, grew 7 per cent to Dh55.3bn.

China maintained its position as Dubai’s largest trading partner with Dh44bn worth of trade, followed by India with Dh35bn and the US with Dh15.4bn of trade.

Saudi Arabia continued to be Dubai’s largest Gulf and Arab and its fourth-largest global trading partner, with the value of trade touching Dh14.7bn. Turkey followed in the fifth place with trade worth Dh12bn, a growth of 72 per cent during the quarter.

“We lead the way in connecting the east with west and north with south through a number of leading global projects including the World Logistics Passport, which Dubai launched to facilitate international trade exchange and build a global logistics network,” Mr Bin Sulayem, who is also chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said. “The initiative provides economic advantages to member countries like Indonesia, India, Thailand, South Africa and Brazil, among others.”

Gold topped the list of commodities in Dubai's first-quarter external trade at Dh63bn, growing 27 per cent, followed by telecoms at Dh50bn, up 32 per cent.

Diamonds registered a record growth of 61 per cent and came third in the list with Dh29bn, followed by jewellery with Dh17bn and vehicles trade at Dh14bn.

Global trade is expected to increase by 8 per cent this year as stimulus measures and spending plans buoy economic growth in the US and Europe amid a declining infection rate, according to the World Trade Organisation. Trade is expected to grow by 4 per cent in 2022.

Updated: June 12, 2021 03:42 PM

