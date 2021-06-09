Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy continues to improve in May

Output increased for the sixth month running supported by the construction sector in the emirate

The Dubai skyline. Business activity in the emirate's non-oil private sector economy continued to expand in May. AFP 
The Dubai skyline. Business activity in the emirate's non-oil private sector economy continued to expand in May. AFP 

Business activity in Dubai’s non-oil private sector economy continued to expand in May as output increased for the sixth month running, supported by the construction sector in the emirate.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index slipped to 51.6 in May from 53.5 in April. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion while one below points to a contraction.

The latest data indicates a moderate improvement in Dubai’s non-oil private sector business activity, after hitting the 17-month high in April, as it moves closer to the pre-pandemic growth trajectory amid its rapid mass Covid-19 inoculation programme.

Output grew, albeit at a slower pace, as businesses surveyed said that work on ongoing projects has helped offset a slowdown in new business orders during May.

Construction was the only monitored sector to see a faster rise in output during the month. Activity in the sector has picked up pace ahead of the Expo 2020 in October as developers push to finish projects ahead of the six-month global trade fair that is expected to bring about 25 million visitors to the emirate.

The continued expansion of Dubai's non-oil private sector economy comes as the emirate continues to push for mass inoculation against the pandemic that forced border closures and lockdowns across the world last year. The UAE has conducted widespread testing and its high vaccination rate has helped in boosting business confidence as its economy continues to bounce back from the Covid-19-driven slowdown.

The UAE has administered more than 13.4 million vaccines, enough to cover more than 62 per cent of the country's population, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker. The government on Tuesday said the UAE’s national vaccination campaign has reached close to 85 per cent of the total eligible population.

Dubai, the commercial and the tourism hub of the Middle East, has so far rolled out stimulus packages worth Dh7.1 billion ($1.93bn) to support its economy minimise the impact of the pandemic on businesses and individuals. The emirate’s economy is forecast to expand 4 per cent in 2021, according to government projections released in December.

The latest PMI survey showed that input prices picked up for the fourth month in a row, but the overall rate of inflation weakened to just a marginal pace that led to a “renewed decrease in output charges after firms raised their prices for the first time in three years during April”.

Published: June 9, 2021 12:12 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left: Burj Al Arab under construction in April 1997 and right: Burj Al Arab in 2021. James Davis / Eye Ubiquitous / Corbis and Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE then and now: Burj Al Arab, the hotel that introduced Dubai to the world

Heritage
Diana Alsindy is the woman behind The Arabian Stargazer. Diana Alsindy

Arabian Stargazer: the woman who's teaching youngsters about science in Arabic

Lifestyle
Prominent Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd was arrested when police stormed her house on Sunday. Reuters

Activists see Israeli police using violence to silence support for Sheikh Jarrah

MENA
Biogen shares surged after US regulators approved the experimental drug Aduhelm, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. EPA / DAVID A. WHITE 

What does the first Alzheimer’s drug to be approved in 20 mean for sufferers?

Health
Most countries require children to take a pre-travel Covid-19 test, but it depends on their age. Getty

Summer travel from UAE with children: all about Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams