Coronavirus: UAE's vaccination campaign nears 85 per cent

The UAE’s national vaccination campaign has reached close to 85 per cent of the total eligible population.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, official spokesperson for National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, told the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday that 84.66% of the population have received the vaccine.

He added that more than 95 per cent of people aged over 60 – who are more vulnerable to the disease – have received the vaccination.

Dr Al Ameri said the UAE's inoculation campaign ranks first globally because it “provides the best options for vaccines against Covid-19 for the population”.

Four vaccines have been authorised for use in the UAE: Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and the Chinese-made Sinopharm, which is now being manufactured by UAE firm Julphar in Ras Al Khaimah under the name Hayat-Vax.

Field hospitals saved lives

Dr Al Ameri said the establishment of field hospitals in the UAE has been at the heart of the country’s ability to deal with the pandemic.

The 10 field hospitals established around the country during the pandemic have been staffed by 1,500 medical specialists trained to deal with the coronavirus .

“The field hospitals help in saving lives and protecting the health and wellness of the society,” said Dr Al Ameri.

The specialist hospitals have a capacity of 3,800 patients and come with necessary support services, including laboratories, X-ray facilities and pharmacies.

He said medical care standards in the field hospitals are the same as those adopted in all healthcare facilities in the UAE.

Dr Al Ameri reminded that people will only be allowed to attend gatherings, exhibitions and events if they have received a Covid-19 vaccine or taken part in clinical trials, and have a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours beforehand.

He urged the members of the public to adhere to the current safety guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“Although you have received the vaccine, this doesn't mean that you will not contract Covid-19. The vaccines will help you have fewer complications and milder symptoms,” he said.

A new colour-coded system for the Al Hosn app has been approved by the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention.

This will cover six categories, including: fully vaccinated; people awaiting their second dose or who are late for their second dose appointment; those exempt from receiving the vaccine; and those not vaccinated.

It will also show how recently a person was vaccinated.

The ministry said federal and local authorities will be able to use Al Hosn according to their individual needs and procedures.

The app will "ease movement and enable tourism nationwide", said the ministry.