Dubai ruler appoints Sheikh Ahmed as chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed was appointed as chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority. Pawan Singh / The National

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree on Tuesday appointing Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed as chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

Sheikh Ahmed is also the president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports and Dubai Holding and the chief executive and chairman of Emirates airline.

Dubai Holding's portfolio includes Jumeirah Group, Dubai Properties, Arab Media Group and Dubai Retail, among others.

The decree will come into effect from Tuesday, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Dubai World Trade Centre Authority is responsible for managing the Dubai World Trade Centre, which hosts a number of exhibitions and events throughout the year.

It is also home to hotels, office towers and residential apartments. Currently, the Dubai World Trade Centre is hosting the Arabian Travel Market.

Dubai, the Middle East's commercial and travel hub, is a global centre for hosting meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. The events industry globally has suffered due to travel restrictions, but the emirate is safely reopening to host major international events.

The emirate hosted more than 810,000 international guests in the first two months of 2021 compared with 3.27 million visitors in January and February of 2020, before movement restrictions were put in place to stem the spread of the pandemic, according to figures from the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

Speaking at the event earlier this week, Sheikh Ahmed said Emirates airline is hopeful of a pickup in travel demand as countries reopen their borders.

“We have to remain optimistic ... if markets open, traffic will be coming; we will see this in the next six months,” he said during a media round table.