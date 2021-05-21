Britain’s surging economy puts pressure on Bank of England’s stimulus strategy

Shoppers cross the road in Oxford Street, in London. Retail sales volume was 42.4 per cent higher in April than the same month last year when the UK was plunged into its first lockdown. Reuters

Optimism about Britain’s economic recovery accelerated on Friday as a surge in business activity and soaring retail sales indicated the bounce-back could happen faster than expected, putting pressure on the Bank of England’s tightening policy.

A preliminary reading of the UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index PMI, a gauge of economic growth, hit its highest level on record in May, rising to 62 from 60.7 in April, as many services firms reopened their doors and factories rode a wave of demand from a recovering global economy, prompting a jump in both hiring and prices. Any figure above 50 indicates an expansion.

Meanwhile, British retail sales soared 9.2 per cent in April on the month as consumers splurged on new clothes after shops reopened following months of lockdown closures in Britain, according to the Office for National Statistics, putting pressure on the BoE's cautious monetary policy approach.

Stuart Cole, head macroeconomist at brokerage Equiti Capital, said the BoE would be concerned that the “bounce-back could ultimately prove stronger than anticipated”, and that the Monetary Policy Committee’s cautious approach would see it “drift behind the policy curve”.

“They will be keeping a close eye on Gilt yields to see if the markets are starting to express this fear,” he said.

Britain's economy shrank by 9.8 per cent in 2020, when the country suffered its worst contraction in more than 300 years, one of the weakest performances among major global economies during the pandemic.

However, S&P Global Ratings said earlier this month that Britain’s sharp economic contraction last year would contribute to a stronger recovery in growth numbers this year and next.

"The UK is enjoying an unprecedented growth spurt as the economy reopens. Business confidence has meanwhile hit an all-time high as concerns about the impact of the pandemic continue to fade," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the PMI survey.

"A direct consequence of demand running ahead of supply was a steep rise in prices, hinting strongly that consumer price inflation has much further to rise after lifting to 1.5 per cent in April."

Mr Williamson said the inflationary high could prove temporary, as many of the price increases reflected surcharges on shipping and other shortage-related issues linked to the pandemic.

However, a great deal of uncertainty remains as to how long it will take for global business and trade to return to normal functioning, especially if new virus variants appear, Mr Williamson said.

The stronger-than-expected retail sales in April, along with the sharp rise in business activity, came days after unemployment and inflation readings indicated an improving landscape, with unemployment falling to 4.8 per cent in March and inflation rising to 1.5 per cent in April, driven by a surge in consumer spending.

“The jigsaw puzzle pieces currently remain in place for a robust post-pandemic recovery this year, especially given that a further boost to activity will be provided by this week’s reopening of indoor restaurants and entertainment venues,” Mr Cole said.

The BoE upgraded its 2021 growth forecast this month to 7.5 per cent from 5 per cent, a move predicated largely on a strong bounce-back in consumption, but the positive economic data indicates that gross domestic product may accelerate even faster than the bank expects, putting its policy agenda under the spotlight.

Capital Economics said the central bank’s loosening phase is now over with the tightening phase closer, however, it does not expect the BoE to tighten monetary policy until 2024, rather than 2022 – the date indicated by the central bank.

The research company said language from the MPC's latest outlook indicated it would not make a move until the unemployment rate falls to 4.5 per cent in early 2023 and inflation stays above its 2 per cent target for a sustained period in late 2023 – with both conditions needing to be met at the same time.

“That implies that the MPC won't start tightening policy until 2024 at the earliest, much later than the bank forecasted,” said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

“We think an unwinding in quantitative easing in 2024 will probably be followed by some interest rate hike, probably a small one in 2025.”

Meanwhile, Britain’s surging retail sales in April, which followed a 5.1 per cent rise in March, means the volume is now 42.4 per cent higher than April last year when the UK was plunged into its first nationwide lockdown.

Our latest data show that retail sales increased by an estimated 9.2% in April 2021 compared with March 2021 https://t.co/bEdv1zRsd2 pic.twitter.com/BRdihEdrbX — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 21, 2021

The highest growth was in non-food retail with clothing sales in shops soaring by almost 70 per cent, while the proportion spent online dropped to 30 per cent, down from 34.7 per cent in March last year.

“Retail sales grew sharply in April and are now over 10 per cent above pre-pandemic levels as restrictions eased and more shops were able to open their doors,” said Jonathan Athow, deputy statistician at the ONS.

“Clothing sales soared by nearly three quarters as consumers took advantage of being able to visit physical stores. Perhaps unsurprisingly, overall online sales dipped but still remain high.”

Fuel sales increased again this month but remain below the pre-pandemic level, because although more people are travelling, many are still working from home.

Britain's retailers were hit hard by the pandemic with shops in particular affected by closures during three lockdowns in England. The latest shutdown saw non-essential shops in England close from early January until April 12.

The reopening helped Britain's longest-running survey of consumer sentiment, from GfK, return to its March 2020 level before Britain felt the full force of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, said Britain’s retail rebound led to the pound ticking higher against the dollar and euro on Friday morning, continuing an upward surge over the past few weeks during which the currency has risen 3.6 per cent in dollar terms since April 9.

“The British pound, which was already trading higher against the dollar, is firing on all cylinders on the back of the UK’s retail sales data,” Mr Aslam said.

The "astonishing" surge in clothing and footwear sales in April "showed that households were particularly keen to update their wardrobes", said Mr Dales.

While there was less scope now for major gains in retail, Mr Dales said recent data suggested people returning to restaurants, cinemas and theatres drove May’s economic recovery.

Meanwhile, fewer virtual baskets were filled, with online spending dropping 5.6 per cent in April as real shopping trips took over from the trend of digital browsing from the comfort of the sofa, said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“With hospitality reopening after the Easter break, it sucked grocery spend away from supermarkets and into the tills of restaurants and cafes,” she said.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said demand remains fragile, despite building up during lockdown.

Footfall is still down by 40 per cent on the pre-pandemic period, she said, and 530,000 people who work in retail are still on furlough.

"The end of the full business rates relief in England poses a significant threat to retailers who have spent well over £1 billion ($1.41bn) on Covid-secure measures aimed at protecting staff and customers," Ms Dickinson said.

"The government must deliver on its promise to reform the broken business rates system in their ongoing review."

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The specs: McLaren 600LT Price, base: Dh914,000 Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

THE DETAILS Deadpool 2 Dir: David Leitch Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Justin Dennison, Zazie Beetz Four stars

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

Remaining Fixtures Wednesday: West Indies v Scotland

Thursday: UAE v Zimbabwe

Friday: Afghanistan v Ireland

Sunday: Final

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

