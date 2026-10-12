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Education, health, housing, social services, and quality of life remain priorities in the budget. Photo: Property Finder
Education, health, housing, social services, and quality of life remain priorities in the budget. Photo: Property Finder

UAE approves 2027-2029 budget with Dh292.5bn in spending

Allocation marks an increase of 28.3 per cent compared to previous three years

Shweta Jain
Shweta Jain

October 12, 2026

The UAE has approved its federal budget for 2027 to 2029 with spending of Dh292.5 billion.

The allocation marks an increase of 28.3 per cent compared to the previous three years, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said on Monday.

Authorities approved the 2027 budget with expenditure of Dh90.1 billion.

The breakdown for the year is as follows:

Dh34.6 billion (38.4 per cent) – Social development and social benefits

Dh29.1 billion (32.3 per cent) – Government affairs

Dh17.8 billion (19.7 per cent) – Federal expenses

Dh5.6 billion (6.2 per cent) – Financial assets and investments

Dh3 billion (3.4 per cent) – Infrastructure and economic resources

“Our priorities remain fixed and unchanged ... Education, health, housing, social services, and the quality of life and stability of the citizen,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

The UAE last year launched its 2027-2029 budget cycle, focusing on sustainability, artificial intelligence and efficiency.

Updated: October 12, 2026, 10:04 AM
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