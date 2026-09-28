Arab Monetary Fund marks 50 years with $11.8bn in financing

The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) has provided more than $11.8 billion in financing to member states over the past five decades as it marks its 50th anniversary in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE hosted the AMF’s Golden Jubilee celebration on Monday, bringing together Arab finance ministers, senior officials and representatives from international institutions including the World Bank Group and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The high-level event, organised by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the AMF, underscored Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for financial decision-making and a platform bringing together financial leaders to help shape financial policy and align Arab perspectives in response to rapid shifts in the global economy, the ministry said in a statement.

The UAE highlighted its push to transform government services through artificial intelligence while also reaffirming its commitment to global tax standards.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the government aims to convert 50 per cent of federal government operations and services into agentic AI models within two years. He outlined the Ministry of Finance’s use of this technology across budgeting, payroll, procurement and final accounts, and reviewed results achieved under the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, including a 90 per cent reduction in requirements and a 73 per cent reduction in processing times.

The UAE also reaffirmed its commitment to international tax standards and applying its domestic minimum top-up tax from 2025 in line with the OECD's global minimum tax rules.

The AMF’s anniversary coincided with the 17th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers, where officials discussed fiscal conditions across the region, AI in tax administration and ways to strengthen economic resilience amid geopolitical uncertainty.

“The Golden Jubilee of the Arab Monetary Fund marks a historic occasion to reflect on 50 years of dedication and achievement,” Mr Al Hussaini said, adding that the anniversary was also an opportunity to renew efforts to strengthen financial co-operation and build a more integrated Arab economy.

Since its establishment in 1976, the AMF has delivered more than 400 training programmes to about 20,000 participants, while its capital has more than doubled to nearly $10 billion, the ministry said in the statement. The fund has also developed regional payment infrastructure, including the Buna payment system, as part of efforts to support financial integration and intra-Arab trade.

Fahad M Alturki, director general and chairman of the AMF board, said the fund would focus on expanding financing and advisory support, capacity-building programmes and digital payment infrastructure. These efforts will “help improve the efficiency of Arab financial systems and facilitate intra-Arab economic and trade exchanges”, he said.

The World Bank Group, meanwhile, presented approaches to using blended finance to support sustainable infrastructure, while the OECD briefed ministers on developments in implementing international standards on base erosion and profit shifting. The meeting also discussed priorities for Arab countries to be included in the 2026 annual letters to the heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.