Abu Dhabi's 2PointZero finalises $2.25bn acquisition of US natural gas firm Traverse

A unit of Abu Dhabi's 2PointZero Group has acquired a US natural gas firm for $2.25 billion to boost the investment holding company's global energy portfolio and give it access to the North American market.

The subsidiary, ePointZero, bought Traverse Midstream Partners in an all-cash transaction that gives the former minority interests in two key midstream assets in North America, 2PointZero said on Tuesday.

Those include a 35 per cent stake in Rover Pipeline and a 25 per cent stake in Ohio River System, both operated by Energy Transfer, one of the largest midstream operators in the US – which ePointZero says gives it a pathway for strategic expansion in one of the most important energy markets.

ePointZero's investments focus on energy solutions and specialised infrastructure. Oklahoma-based Traverse is a portfolio company of the Energy and Minerals Group, a private equity firm specialising in natural resources.

2PointZero first announced its deal to acquire Traverse in March.

Acquiring Traverse is a testament to the role of the US energy sector in the global market and importance of investing in the critical infrastructure that “underpins global growth”, said Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, chairman of 2PointZero.

“US energy infrastructure offers a compelling entry point through high-quality, strategically located assets and we see this as the first step in building a scaled, long-term presence in the market connecting capital, partnerships and opportunity to support rising global demand,” he said.

The UAE continues to invest heavily in the energy sector and has increased its international investments to widen and scale its expertise.

Advanced energy and renewables are among the key pillars of 2PointZero Group, which was created through the merger of Abu Dhabi investment firms Multiply Group, Ghitha and 2PointZero in November last year.

2PointZero also focuses on food security, and has plans to capitalise on demographic shifts such as the expansion of the middle class in Asia and rising demand for consumer goods.

In April, another 2PointZero unit, International Resources Holding, signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas deal with Mexico’s Amigo LNG, as it diversifies its supply sources.

ePointZero, meanwhile, aims to create a “resilient, intelligent and adaptive ecosystem built to support the future of energy and artificial intelligence”, according to its website.

Its portfolio companies include Egypt's Elsewedy Electric, Turkey's Kalyon Enerji and Abu Dhabi's EHC Investment.

With its entry into the US, ePointZero is “not only acquiring stable, long-term yields but are backing a platform that can reliably deliver gas to customers and markets where demand is rapidly growing”, chief executive Mohamed Hesham said.

“With energy security rising on the agenda of governments and corporates alike, the strategic timing of this transaction demonstrates a deliberate approach to building a portfolio designed to outlast cycles,” he added.

For the first quarter of 2026, 2PointZero reported that net profit attributable to owners of the company soared to about Dh1.94 billion ($528.3 million), from Dh163.2 million in the same period in 2025, as revenue leapt to Dh9.94 billion from Dh517.1 million.