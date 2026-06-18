Ministry of Finance unveils road map to support growth and boost efficiency of public spending

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance has launched a programme to boost the efficiency of public spending and strengthen the country's future readiness and fiscal sustainability.

The Strategic Plan 2027-2029 focuses on adopting proactive, agile and innovative financial policies, strengthening partnerships and expanding financial and economic co-operation, the Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the initiative marks “a new milestone in the evolution of the UAE’s government financial ecosystem and reflects an ambitious national vision to strengthen the country’s future readiness”.

“It establishes a more proactive and agile financial model that supports sustainable growth, enhances national competitiveness and reinforces the UAE’s global standing,” he added.

Developing national talent, leveraging advanced technologies and fostering a culture of innovation also form part of the programme.

It also marks a transition from a centrally managed public finance model towards a more collaborative and integrated approach that places greater emphasis on partnerships and cross-government co-operation.

At the same time, the ministry will continue to invest in capability development and future skills, while expanding these efforts across federal entities and placing greater emphasis on empowering young talent, authorities said.

It will also design and implement projects that enhance service quality and customer satisfaction for its key stakeholders, including federal government entities, private-sector partners, citizens and residents.

The ministry is further advancing the development of smart government financial services powered by data and artificial intelligence to improve service delivery.

Key predictive-service initiatives include the smart predictive budgeting platform, the integrated smart system for government revenue management and financial analysis, the Federal Government Monetary Forecasting Platform, and the Federal Programme for Smart and Sustainable Management of Government Assets and Enhanced Governance.

The latest move comes as the UAE economy continues to grow thanks to diversification strategies despite uncertainty surrounding the war in Iran.

Gross domestic product grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year to hit Dh1.9 trillion ($517.2 billion) in 2025, anchored by the strength of the non-oil sector.

Non-oil GDP jumped 6.8 per cent annually to Dh1.5 trillion, as the Emirates continues to ride on the momentum of its diversification strategy, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.