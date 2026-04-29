DIFC starts year strongly with 62% increase in new companies in first quarter

The Dubai International Financial Centre has continued to grow its stable of companies establishing regional bases in the first quarter of this year, continuing the momentum from its record growth in 2025.

The DIFC, one of the fastest-growing onshore financial hubs in the broader Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region, welcomed 775 companies in the first three months of 2026, marking a 62 per cent year-on-year increase, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

In March alone, during the regional conflict, 258 companies set up operations at the DIFC, a 59 per cent year-on-year rise, the financial centre added.

Among the new companies to join the DIFC this year are Arrowpoint Investment Partners, Braemar Securities, Blue Mountain Capacity, Janus Henderson Investors, Keystone Financial Solutions, National Bank of Canada, Photon Dance, Prospera Wealth Management, RV Capital Management and Ryan Specialty.

Meanwhile, the number of new family businesses setting up in the DIFC more than doubled in the first quarter of this year, reaching 158, including 60 in March, the centre said.

“Dubai continues to consolidate a unique economic model rooted in a proactive and agile response to regional and global shifts,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and president of the DIFC.

The DIFC's strategy is “centred on foresight, economic readiness and transformation of challenges into opportunities for growth … [which] has solidified Dubai’s position as a trusted global business and finance hub, and a competitive investment ecosystem conducive to achieving sustainable growth under all circumstances”, he added.

The DIFC is among the cornerstones of Dubai's growth ambitions and is aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, known as D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy to Dh32 trillion ($8.7 trillion) over the next decade and establish Dubai among the top three global cities.

Earlier this month, the DIFC, along with its regulator, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, unveiled economic stimulus measures aimed at helping companies cope with the effects of the regional conflict.

Dubai has placed seventh in the Global Financial Centres Index – its highest ranking – which underpins the emirate’s rise as one of the world’s most influential hubs.

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“Dubai’s standing as a globally top 10 ranked financial centre, particularly during a period of global uncertainty, reflects the strength of the emirate’s vision and the central role the DIFC continues to play in delivering it,” DIFC governor Essa Kazim said.

“The DIFC’s contribution to enhancing investor confidence, strengthening legal and regulatory transparency, and attracting global capital remains instrumental in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading financial hub.”

The DIFC reported a revenue jump of 20 per cent to Dh2.13 billion ($580 million) in 2025, as net profit rose by 28 per cent to Dh1.48 billion.

The centre is set to follow the same growth trajectory this year, and may even pass the pace achieved last year, with the tally at the end of January posting a 30 per cent year-on-year growth.