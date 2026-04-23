Ajman waives tourism-related fees as part of support programme

Ajman authorities have waived a number of tourism-related fees as part of a new programme launched to support its burgeoning tourism industry, amid uncertainty stemming from the US-Iran conflict.

The package, effective for six months from March 1, was unveiled under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid, Crown Prince of Ajman, the emirate's Department of Tourism Development said, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

Under the measures, tourism fees for all establishments will be deferred and fees for event permits and licence renewals, including late fines, will be waived during the period. Authorities will also grant flexible payment options that include instalments without interest.

Entry fees for museums have also been removed, which will remain through the end of this year, while tourism establishments joining exhibitions and promotional events organised by the department are now exempt from participation fees, the agency said.

“The measures fall within the Crown Prince’s vision to develop the tourism business environment and strengthen the sector’s sustainability and resilience in addressing various challenges,” it said.

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Ajman is continuing to boost its tourism sector as part of a broader strategy to expand its economy, and is home to a number of heritage sites. Thursday's move is also part of broader action in the UAE, where authorities have provided support packages for key sectors.

In February, Masfout Gate was inaugurated to link mountains, connect Masfout Museum, the restored fort which shows the village's history, and Al Boma Tower, a historic watchtower perched on the mountainside. Masfout also became the first village in the UAE to be added to the UN’s Best Tourism Villages list.

From March 1 through April 21 this year, Ajman's guest arrivals have passed 88,000, latest data from the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) shows.

The emirate's tourism push goes beyond the UAE's borders: in February, a delegation from the ADTCM visited the UK as part of a strategy to strengthen the Ajman's international presence.

It has also encouraged partnerships with European markets to grow its tourism and travel sector: last month, the ADTCM teamed up with Germany-based Vtours as part of that global strategy.

On the investment front, the department in February also signed a preliminary agreement with Ajman Auto District, under which plans for creating a business-friendly environment for investors are to be developed.