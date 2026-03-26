Dr Sultan Al Jaber dedicates Middle East Institute leadership award to UAE President and frontline workers

Play Sultan Al Jaber praises frontline heroes as UAE defends itself against Iranian attacks Play 03:26

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has received the 2026 Distinguished Global Leadership Award from the Middle East Institute in Washington. He dedicated the honour to President Sheikh Mohamed and the country’s frontline workers amid the Iran war.

Dr Al Jaber, who is also managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, and executive chairman of XRG, was presented with the award in Washington on Wednesday. It recognises his long-standing efforts to drive practical solutions across energy, industry, technology and economic development, along with his commitment to international co-operation and sustainable growth, Adnoc said in a statement on Thursday.

Dr Al Jaber said "everything I know about leadership, I learnt from one person", as he paid tribute to President Sheikh Mohamed. "His vision has shaped every chapter of my journey. And I mean every chapter," Dr Al Jaber added.

He praised frontline workers protecting the UAE and ensuring continuity as the UAE defends itself against attacks from Iran. “We see it in our armed forces and civil defence, who are keeping the country protected and safe under sustained attack. In nurses, who stay at their posts while missiles and drones fly overhead. In engineers, who keep the lights on when it would have been easy to stop. No one ordered them to be brave. They simply were,” Dr Al Jaber said.

He added that the past few weeks "have reminded us of a fundamental truth: energy security is not a slogan. It is the difference between lights on and lights off".

Dr Al Jaber also emphasised that, when the Strait of Hormuz is open, the world barely thinks about it, but when it is threatened, every economy feels the effects. "Weaponising the Strait of Hormuz is not an act of aggression against one nation. It is economic terrorism against every nation, every consumer, every family that depends on affordable energy and food," he said.