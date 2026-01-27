India and EU finalise ⁠'mother of all trade deals'

India and the EU have finalised ⁠a landmark trade deal that will ​represent a quarter of the world's economy, Indian ​Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, ‌as the two sides seek to hedge against fickle ties with the US.

After ​nearly two decades of on-off negotiations, the deal paves the way for India to open up its vast and guarded market, the world's largest, to free ‌trade with the 27-member EU. The bloc is the country's biggest trading partner.

"Yesterday, a big agreement was ‍signed between the European Union ‍and India," Mr Modi said. "People around the world are calling this the ⁠mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the 1.4 billion people of India and the millions of people in Europe."

He added that the agreement represented 25 per cent of global gross domestic product and one third of global trade. The agreement is expected to lower tariffs on most consumer and industrial goods traded between India and EU members, although it is expected to exclude some agricultural products. The EU will also gain enhanced market access for its car exports, subject to a cap.

Mr Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to make a joint announcement at an India-EU summit in New Delhi, including details of the deal, later on Tuesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the deal 'will bring major opportunities for the 1.4 billion people of India'. AFP

Trade between India and the EU stood at $136.5 billion in the fiscal year through March 2025.

The agreement comes days after the EU signed a pivotal pact with the South American ⁠bloc Mercosur, following deals last year with Indonesia, Mexico ​and Switzerland. During the same period, ‍New Delhi finalised pacts with Britain, New Zealand and Oman.

The deals emphasise global efforts ⁠to ‌hedge against the US as President Donald Trump's bid to take over Greenland and launch ⁠tariff threats against European nations test long-standing alliances among western nations. Mr Trump ⁠has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on goods from India and a trade deal between the countries collapsed last year after a breakdown in communication between their governments.

Nations are increasingly willing to “bury the hatchet” given the “atmosphere of uncertainty” around Mr Trump’s policies, said Amitendu Palit, research lead on trade and economics at the Institute of South Asian Studies. “Diversification is absolutely essential,” he added. “That is the name of the game.”

The formal signing of the India-EU deal would take place after legal vetting that is expected to last from five to six months, an Indian government official has said. "We expect the deal to be implemented within a year," the official added.

The European Parliament will also have to ratify it.

Export boost

The EU-India deal could give India, Asia’s third-largest economy, a competitive edge in the export of labour-intensive goods hit hard by Mr Trump’s tariffs, including apparel and footwear.

More broadly, it could boost the country’s exports to the EU to about $50 billion by 2031, according to a report by Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. She singled out pharmaceutical, textiles and chemicals as the sectors likely to benefit from the deal.

For the EU, the agreement would mean access to one of the world’s fastest growing economies. But the deal will not offer as much market access for European goods as the one the EU recently reached with the Mercosur countries – Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

"In a world where the transatlantic relationship is fundamentally broken and trusted partners are hard to come by, this is a pretty big win for the EU,” said Garima Mohan, an Indo-Pacific specialist who focuses on EU-India ties at the German Marshall Fund. “It signals the EU’s shift to a more geopolitical, pragmatic stance.”

With reporting from Reuters and Bloomberg