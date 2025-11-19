Federal Reserve officials were at odds over cutting interest rates last month, as minutes released from their October meeting on Wednesday showed more central bankers uncomfortable about reducing rates in December.

“In discussing the near-term course of monetary policy, participants expressed strongly differing views about what policy decision would most likely be appropriate at the committee's December meeting,” minutes from the Fed's October 27-28 meeting read.

“Many participants suggested that, under their economic outlooks, it would likely be appropriate to keep the target range unchanged for the rest of the year.”

The minutes appear to reflect remarks made in Fed chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference last month, where he said a December rate cut was “not a foregone conclusion. Far from it".

The Federal Reserve cut US interest rates by 25 basis points in a 10-2 decision last month, bringing its target range for the federal funds rate down to between 3.75 and 4 per cent.

Central banks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia joined others in the Gulf Co-operation Council in following suit. Only Kuwait, where the dinar is tied to a basket of currencies, held rates steady.

Investors have shifted their December rate cut expectations from about 94 per cent one month ago to about 33 per cent today, according to CME Group data.

Growing divisions

Fed officials are growing increasingly divided over which side of their dual mandate requires greater attention: tackling inflation or shoring up a stalling labour market.

The labour market's current low-hire, low-fire environment comes as inflation has “shown little sign of returning sustainably”, the minutes read.

Further complicating the Fed's near-term decisions was the 43-day government shutdown, which blocked the US central bank from access to key economic data it relies on to assess the health of the economy.

“Many participants agreed that the committee should be deliberate in its policy decisions against the backdrop of these two-sided risks and reduced availability of key economic data,” the minutes read.

The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee comprises 12 members: the seven members who serve on the Fed's board of governors, the president of the New York Fed and four other regional Fed presidents who serve rotating one-year terms. Seven other members take part in a non-voting capacity.

The minutes showed disagreement over how “restrictive” the Fed's current policy is for the US economy. Public remarks made since then show that the Fed is split into three camps: hawkish members who favour keeping rates steady; doves who are pushing for cuts; and more neutral members such as Mr Powell.

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller. EPA

Fed governor Christopher Waller, who is among the dovish contingent, said this week that the labour market remains weak, and dismissed ideas that a lack of government data from the shutdown prevented the Fed from having a whole view of the economy.

But there remains a growing hawkish continent, notably among the regional Fed presidents, who continue to voice concern that inflation remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

Two of those members are St Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem and Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid. Both are voting members on the FOMC this year, with the latter dissenting last month because he favoured holding rates steady.

Kevin Burgett, an economist at the LHMeyer/Monetary Policy Analytics, said most of the support on either side has come from familiar sources.

“Most policymakers continue to suggest that they’re truly undecided about the December decision or could go along with either outcome, complicating a simple tabulation of views,” Mr Burgett wrote to clients.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Price, base: Dh132,000 Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

Surianah's top five jazz artists Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories. Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness. Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality. Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians. Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

Veil (Object Lessons)

Rafia Zakaria

​​​​​​​Bloomsbury Academic

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Director: Simon Curtis Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan Rating: 4/5

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)