Trump's 50% tariffs on India take effect and are among highest globally

President Donald Trump implemented a 50 per cent tariff on select Indian goods, making them the highest imposed on an Asian country.

Mr Trump initially signed the executive order in early August, imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India over what the US says are the country's continued purchases of Russian oil.

The new tariffs took effect at 12:01am in Washington on Wednesday.

The order doubles the tariff rate Mr Trump will charge on Indian imports to 50 per cent, among the steepest charges on US trading partners. The latest tariff is due to take effect in three weeks, according to the executive order. The previously announced charge is set to begin on Thursday.

The order also threatens to punish other countries that are “directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil”.

Mr Trump has ramped up his rhetoric in recent weeks over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, he threatened to punish India for purchasing Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow. Last month, he also threatened to place a 100 per cent tariff on countries that import Russian oil if Moscow did not end the war.

A representative for India's Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi has made clear to Washington that its imports are based on market factors to ensure energy security for its residents.

“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” the representative said in a statement. “We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

India's national security adviser was due to visit Russia this week amid the increased tension between Washington and New Delhi, Russian and Indian media reported. The visit coincided with US special envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

THE DEALS Hamilton $60m x 2 = $120m Vettel $45m x 2 = $90m Ricciardo $35m x 2 = $70m Verstappen $55m x 3 = $165m Leclerc $20m x 2 = $40m TOTAL $485m

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.5-litre%20V12%20and%20three%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C500Nm%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Early%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh2%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Biog Age: 50 Known as the UAE’s strongest man Favourite dish: “Everything and sea food” Hobbies: Drawing, basketball and poetry Favourite car: Any classic car Favourite superhero: The Hulk original