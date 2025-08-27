Trump's 50% tariffs on India take effect and are among highest globally

President Donald Trump implemented a 50 per cent tariff on select Indian goods, making them the highest imposed on an Asian country.
Mr Trump initially signed the executive order in early August, imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India over what the US says are the country's continued purchases of Russian oil.
The new tariffs took effect at 12:01am in Washington on Wednesday.
The order doubles the tariff rate Mr Trump will charge on Indian imports to 50 per cent, among the steepest charges on US trading partners. The latest tariff is due to take effect in three weeks, according to the executive order. The previously announced charge is set to begin on Thursday.
The order also threatens to punish other countries that are “directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil”.
Mr Trump has ramped up his rhetoric in recent weeks over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, he threatened to punish India for purchasing Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow. Last month, he also threatened to place a 100 per cent tariff on countries that import Russian oil if Moscow did not end the war.
A representative for India's Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi has made clear to Washington that its imports are based on market factors to ensure energy security for its residents.
“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” the representative said in a statement. “We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”
India's national security adviser was due to visit Russia this week amid the increased tension between Washington and New Delhi, Russian and Indian media reported. The visit coincided with US special envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.
