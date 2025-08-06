Trump doubles India tariff rate to 50% for buying Russian energy

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, citing the country's continued purchases of Russian oil.
The new order doubles the tariff rate Mr Trump will charge on Indian imports to 50 per cent, which is among the steepest charges on US trading partners. The latest tariff is due to take effect in three weeks, according to the executive order. The previously announced charge is set to begin on Thursday.
The order also threatens to punish other countries that are “directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil”.
Mr Trump has ramped up his rhetoric in recent weeks over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, he threatened to punish India for purchasing Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow. Last month, he also threatened to place a 100 per cent tariff on countries that import Russian oil if Moscow did not end the war.
A representative for India's Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi has made clear to Washington that its imports are based on market factors to ensure energy security for its residents.
“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” the representative said in a statement. “We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”
India's national security adviser was due to visit Russia this week amid the increased tension between Washington and New Delhi, Russian and Indian media reported. The visit coincided with US special envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.
