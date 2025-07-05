UAE secures third spot on global sovereign wealth fund ranking. The National
UAE secures third spot on global sovereign wealth fund ranking

The UAE's sovereign investment portfolio stands at $2.49 trillion

July 05, 2025

The UAE has secured the third position globally in the latest ranking of sovereign-owned investment assets, according to the Global SWF Mid-Year Report 2025.

The UAE's sovereign investment portfolio stands at $2.49 trillion, just behind China with $3.36 trillion in sovereign assets, and the United States with $12.12 trillion.

Sovereign-owned investment assets include capital managed by sovereign wealth funds and public pension funds.

These funds are designed to invest in a diverse range of global assets-from equities and bonds – to real estate and private companies. The funds are used to safeguard long-term fiscal stability and national development.

Historically underpinned by oil revenue, the UAE's sovereign wealth strategy has evolved in recent years. Today, these funds are increasingly deployed to support future-focused sectors.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea

Regional leader – global contender

Largely driven by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the UAE's sovereign ecosystem reflects a rapidly expanding and diversified portfolio with investments spanning sectors such as energy, artificial intelligence, and sustainable industries.

In the Middle East, the UAE now leads the region in sovereign wealth, positioned ahead of regional peers. Global rankings place Japan fourth with $2.22 trillion, followed by Norway, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

