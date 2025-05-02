Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, meets with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Wam
Masdar announces 'milestone' 100% acquisition of Greek renewables company Terna Energy

Announcement comes as Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets Greek Prime Minister during visit to Athens

The National

May 02, 2025