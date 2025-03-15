Saudi Arabia is focused on diversifying its economy away from oil as part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 overarching transformation agenda, which also seeks to boost employment and foreign direct investment into the country. EPA
Business

Economy

S&P upgrades Saudi Arabia's credit rating after two years on economic diversification efforts

The ratings agency expects the kingdom's fiscal deficit to widen this year amid a drop in oil prices

John Benny

March 15, 2025