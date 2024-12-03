Developing countries spent record $1.4 trillion on foreign debt last year, World Bank says

Developing nations spent a record $1.4 trillion on servicing foreign debt last year, with the world's poorest and most vulnerable countries impacted by financial strain as private creditors retreated, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/world-bank" target="_blank">World Bank</a> said on Tuesday. Soaring interest payments accounted for the rise in debt-service payments, with interest payments rising to roughly $406 billion, according to the World Bank's latest <i>International Debt Report</i>. Principal payments remained around a “stable” $951 billion. “The result, for many developing countries, has been a devastating diversion of resources away from areas critical for long-term growth and development such as health and education,” the bank said. The world's poorest countries, which are eligible to borrow from the bank's International Development Association lending arm, paid $96.2 billion to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/02/how-a-high-debt-burden-ratio-in-the-uae-can-land-you-in-financial-trouble/" target="_blank">service their debt</a> last year while interest costs rose to an all-time high of $34.6 billion. Interest payments for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/14/cop29-loss-and-damage-fund-poor-nations/" target="_blank">world's most vulnerable countries </a>are now roughly 6 per cent of export earnings, its highest level this century. “The squeeze on the poorest and most vulnerable countries … has been especially fierce,” the World Bank said. Excluding China, debt-servicing costs for low- and middle-income countries climbed to $971.1 billion last year, up 19.7 per cent the year before due to record debt levels, interest rates reaching a two-decade high and a stronger US dollar. Total external <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/27/imf-bahrain-should-continue-efforts-to-lower-government-debt/" target="_blank">debt</a> owed by all low- and middle-income countries hit $8.8 trillion at the end of last year, an 8 per cent increase since 2020. In the Middle East and North Africa, total external debt stood at $443 billion. Private creditors accounted for 40 per cent of the region's public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) debt last year in the Mena region, compared to 36 per cent for multilateral institutions and 24 per cent for bilateral partners. The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent global surge in interest rates exacerbated developing nations' debt burdens as it became it more expensive for those economies to borrow. While <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/interest-rates/" target="_blank">interest rates</a> are now easing, they are still expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels. Private lending also slowed during this period, leading multilateral institutions to become critical lenders for low- and middle-income countries. The World Bank said it and other multilaterals became de facto lenders of last resort in 2022 and 2023 for the world's poorest countries, providing roughly $51 billion more in 2022-23 than they collected in debt-service payments. The World Bank said it accounted for $28.1 billion of that sum. Meanwhile, debt stock owed to multilateral creditors rose 6.8 per cent last year, compared to a 0.8 per cent increase for private creditors. “In highly indebted poor countries, multilateral development banks are now acting as a lender of last resort, a role they were not designed to serve,” World Bank chief economist and senior vice president Indermit Gill said in a news release. “That reflects a dysfunctional financing system: except for funds from the World Bank and other multilateral institutions, money is flowing out of poor economies when it should be flowing in,” the World Bank said. A separate report from the Institute for International Finance showed global debt surged by more than $12 trillion during the first three quarters of this year to a new high of almost $323 trillion. It is the third-largest quarterly increase on record following two separate periods during the Covid-19 pandemic. Global debt is projected to settle at $320 trillion by the end of this year and surge in 2025 and beyond, largely because of government spending. Today's debt-to-GDP ratio of 326 per cent is more than 30 per cent lower than it was in 2020, although some countries such as Turkey, Nigeria and Brazil have seen increases in their debt ratios. The Institute for International Finance also said increasing trade tensions could undermine growth prospects, while rising government interest costs could further deepen fiscal strains. “Pursuing expansive fiscal policies in an era of rising geoeconomic fragmentation may prove challenging,” the institute said.