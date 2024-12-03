The World Bank building in Washington, US. Its latest report says the poorest countries paid $96.2 billion to service their debt last year. AFP
The World Bank building in Washington, US. Its latest report says the poorest countries paid $96.2 billion to service their debt last year. AFP

Developing countries spent record $1.4 trillion on foreign debt last year, World Bank says

Vulnerable countries heavily impacted as private creditors retreat and interest rates soar

Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

December 03, 2024

