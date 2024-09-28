The Mutrah Souq in Muscat, Oman. The Gulf country has enacted reforms to boost and diversify its economy. Victor Besa / The National
Business

Economy

S&P upgrades Oman’s rating on public sector deleveraging and strengthening finances

The sultanate remains committed to advancing a longer-term structural reform agenda, agency says

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

September 28, 2024

