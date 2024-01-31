Federal Reserve expected to chart path forward on US interest rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to keep US interest rates steady, but most of the attention will be on Chairman Jerome Powell and what the central bank's future path on monetary policy will look like.

The Fed is almost certain to hold interest rates at their current target range of 5.25 to 5.50 per cent at the conclusion of its January 30-31 meeting.

What will attract the most attention will be the accompanying statement, in which the reference “additional policy firming” has been used since it began raising interest rates. Mr Powell has already indicated the Fed is unlikely to continue raising rates, but removing or altering that phrase could signal to markets that such increases are truly over.

The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times since 2022 to its current 5.4 per cent rate – the highest level in 23 years. By doing so, it has sought to slow the economy while avoiding a recession. Recent economic data has shown inflation is moving closer to the Fed's 2 per cent target without mass layoffs, adding to hopes a soft landing can be achieved.

The next question in the central bank's inflation battle is when it will start cutting rates.

The Fed forecast three rate cuts this year in its December meeting but was less certain on when that might happen.

Optimistic markets had once estimated the first rate cut would arrive as soon as March but cautionary words from Fed officials in recent weeks have shifted those projections to May.

Since the December meeting, economic data has moved in the direction the Fed wants. Its preferred inflation index fell below 3 per cent last month and averaged 2 per cent in the final quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, the US economy grew at a solid 3.3 per cent pace from October to December but well below the previous quarter. That growth outperformed the Fed's 2.6 per cent projection from December, signalling the economy remains strong in the face of high interest rates.