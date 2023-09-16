What are the implications of US auto workers' strike?

Unionised car workers in the US have launched a strike at three factories in a historic walkout after failing to reach a pay deal with Detroit's Big Three car makers.

With the automotive sector being a major part of the world's biggest economy, here is a summary of the implications.

Millions of jobs

The automotive industry drives some $1 trillion into the US economy each year, nearly five per cent of gross domestic product, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

The group, which represents the auto industry, said in a 2022 report that the sector supports 9.6 million jobs.

In its industry report, the alliance noted that “more than $220 billion in federal and state revenue is generated annually by the manufacture, sale and maintenance of autos”.

And the sector is benefiting from the rapid growth of electric car maker Tesla, which delivered 1.3 million EVs in 2022.

'The Big Three'

General Motors, Ford and Stellantis are knows as the Big Three in US car makers and have production facilities in the Detroit, Michigan, area.

They operate 60 per cent of the country's assembly plants, according to the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents the three companies.

The United Auto Workers strike involves 12,700 of 150,000 members represented by the union, but the action could broaden.

A major risk in the event of a prolonged strike is “degradation of the supply chain and the financial health of the parts and equipment suppliers”, said CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson.

Michael Pearce of Oxford Economics added in a note that “a total walkout would reduce motor vehicle output by over 30 per cent”.

Scale of operations

GM employs more than 92,000 people in the US, according to its website, and delivered 2.3 million vehicles in the country last year under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands.

In 2022, its revenue rose by 23 per cent to $157 billion, while its net income came in at $9.9 billion.

Ford, founded 120 years ago, hires some 177,000 people, including about 86,000 in the US.

Workers at the "Big Three" US auto manufacturers went on strike on Friday in a first-ever co-ordinated action to demand pay raises. AFP

It manufactures the Ford brand, including the F-150 pickup which the company calls “America's truck” because it is assembled entirely in the US and has been the country's most popular vehicle for more than four decades.

Meanwhile US-European auto giant Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Chrysler and Peugeot, has 264,000 staff globally.

Foreign car makers

Apart from US car makers, international car makers produced 4.4 million vehicles in the US last year, according to Autos Drive America.

Their production volume has ballooned by more than 85 per cent in more than two decades.

And this has brought their share of US production from one per cent in 1979 to 45 per cent in 2022.

Among global brands that have plants in America are BMW, Kia, Honda, Lexus, Volkswagen and Hyundai.

In 2022, international car makers directly employed 156,000 US employees.