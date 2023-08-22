Abu Dhabi's Kezad Group begins $11.4m road upgrades to boost trade

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi Group (Kezad), the largest operator of integrated economic zones in the UAE, has begun work on upgrading its roads in Al Ma’mourah, as it aims to boost trade activity in the emirate.

The Dh42 million ($11.4 million) project, which covers 288,000 square metres, includes the improvement of 24km of roads and roundabouts to streamline the movement of goods and "significantly" improve the flow of traffic, the company said on Tuesday.

Kezad will also construct irrigation pumping stations and water tanks connected to its wastewater treatment plant, it said.

The announcement follows the groups recent Dh55 million infrastructure upgrade at Kezad Mussaffah, spanning an area measuring 40,000 square metres and 23km of roads. Both projects are slated to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

“As with the recently started project in Kezad Mussaffah, the improvement of the road network system in Kezad Al Ma’mourah is aimed at developing a faster and more efficiently connected economic zone," said Mohamed Al Ahmed, chief executive of Kezad Group.

"This upgrade reinforces the value proposition of Kezad and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as an advanced economic and industrial hub.”

Kezad Group was launched by AD Ports Group in September last year to consolidate and grow its economic cities and free zones cluster, and as it seeks to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as an industrial and manufacturing hub.

AD Ports Group's Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi and ZonesCorp were integrated into Kezad, which comprises 12 economic zones with a total area of 550 square kilometres, including 100 square kilometres designated as free zones.

The 12 economic zones are located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, all of which provide transport infrastructure as well as multimodal connectivity by road, sea, air and planned rail networks.

They allow 100 per cent foreign ownership, 100 per cent repatriation of capital and profit, the potential for duty-free trade within the region and advanced technology platforms.

Kezad Group has also grown to become the UAE’s largest operator of fully integrated economic zones, business services, staff accommodation and industrial real estate solutions.

In December, it signed a preliminary agreement with Dana Steel for the establishment of a new steel plant in Abu Dhabi.

In April, it also signed a 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ghurair Foods to set up three mega food processing projects with total investments worth more than Dh1 billion.

Last month, Kezad signed another lease agreement with Global Fluorine Chemical to build the second phase of its factory, which will triple the company’s production capacity.

“Kezad Group is continually looking for ways to improve the business experience of our clients and maintain Abu Dhabi’s position and the heart of regional industrial and economic development," Mr Al Ahmed said.

In addition to the new road improvements, Kezad's new project also includes the planting of trees and hardscaping over an area of 120,000 sqm.