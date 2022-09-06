Abu Dhabi's Kizad signs lease with NWTN for electric vehicle assembly plant

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) signed a lease agreement with green mobility technology company NWTN to establish an electric vehicle assembly plant in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, NWTN plans to initially operate a 25,000-square-metre manufacturing, research and development, vehicle testing and logistics facility constructed by Kizad, which is part of AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Tuesday.

The facility will have an annual capacity of 5,000 to 10,000 units for the assembly of semi-knocked-down electric vehicles.

The first phase is due to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the second phase, NWTN plans to introduce several new electric vehicle models and expand capacity to 50,000 units annually.

“Attracting electric vehicle manufacturers to Abu Dhabi will play a significant role in enabling the economic vision of Abu Dhabi and is aligned with the recently announced Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy," said Mohamed Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports Group.

Under Abu Dhabi's industrial strategy, the government will invest Dh10 billion ($2.72bn) across six industrial programmes to more than double the size of the emirate’s manufacturing sector to Dh172bn by 2031.

This will be done by increasing access to financing, further improving the ease of doing business and attracting foreign direct investment.

Founded in 2016 by Chinese entrepreneur Alan Wu, NWTN recently rebranded and relocated its global headquarters to the UAE.

It aims to produce smart passenger vehicles that use artificial intelligence and personalised passenger experiences.

NWTN will benefit from the proximity to AD Ports Group’s automobile business ecosystem, with the region’s first lithium production facility by Lepidico, the Regional Auto Hub – Abu Dhabi and the Khalifa Port Auto Terminal, the statement said.