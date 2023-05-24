Fitch puts US on negative credit watch with debt default concerns

Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday it had put the US's "AAA" rating on negative credit watch because of increasing political disputes around the country's debt limit.

Fitch Ratings said the rating watch "reflects increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt limit" with increasing concerns over a default.

President Joe Biden's administration and congressional Republicans are at an impasse over raising the federal $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with both sides describing the other's proposals as too extreme.

Fitch said that the country's rating could be lowered if the US does not raise or suspend its debt limit by the given date.

But it added that the chances of the US not repaying its debts on time are very low.

Fitch now predicts that the US government will spend more than it earns, creating a deficit of 6.5 per cent of the country's total economy in 2023 and 6.9 per cent in 2024.

Moody's, another rating agency, might change its assessment of US debt if legislators indicate a default is expected.

Moody's has a top-notch "AAA" rating for US debt, while rival rating agency S&P Global lowered its rating after a 2011 debt-ceiling showdown. A lower rating could push up borrowing costs.

